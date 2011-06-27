Used 2015 Volvo S60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
S60 Sedan
T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,041*
Total Cash Price
$14,916
T5 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,123*
Total Cash Price
$20,035
T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,733*
Total Cash Price
$20,620
T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,526*
Total Cash Price
$20,181
T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,845*
Total Cash Price
$15,209
T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,342*
Total Cash Price
$21,205
T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,236*
Total Cash Price
$14,624
T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$40,236*
Total Cash Price
$14,624
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S60 Sedan T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$919
|$948
|$4,468
|Maintenance
|$1,356
|$1,009
|$344
|$2,563
|$2,913
|$8,184
|Repairs
|$1,138
|$1,217
|$1,310
|$1,411
|$1,518
|$6,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$824
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$991
|Financing
|$802
|$646
|$477
|$299
|$108
|$2,332
|Depreciation
|$4,486
|$1,928
|$1,647
|$1,404
|$1,197
|$10,662
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,918
|$7,224
|$6,273
|$8,245
|$8,381
|$41,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S60 Sedan T5 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$1,273
|$6,001
|Maintenance
|$1,821
|$1,355
|$462
|$3,443
|$3,913
|$10,993
|Repairs
|$1,529
|$1,634
|$1,759
|$1,895
|$2,039
|$8,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,107
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,332
|Financing
|$1,077
|$867
|$641
|$401
|$145
|$3,132
|Depreciation
|$6,025
|$2,589
|$2,213
|$1,885
|$1,608
|$14,321
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,664
|$9,702
|$8,426
|$11,074
|$11,257
|$55,123
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S60 Sedan T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$1,270
|$1,310
|$6,176
|Maintenance
|$1,874
|$1,394
|$475
|$3,543
|$4,027
|$11,314
|Repairs
|$1,574
|$1,682
|$1,810
|$1,950
|$2,098
|$9,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,139
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,371
|Financing
|$1,108
|$893
|$660
|$413
|$149
|$3,223
|Depreciation
|$6,201
|$2,665
|$2,277
|$1,940
|$1,655
|$14,739
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,093
|$9,986
|$8,672
|$11,397
|$11,586
|$56,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S60 Sedan T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,243
|$1,282
|$6,044
|Maintenance
|$1,834
|$1,365
|$465
|$3,468
|$3,941
|$11,073
|Repairs
|$1,540
|$1,646
|$1,772
|$1,909
|$2,053
|$8,920
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,115
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,341
|Financing
|$1,085
|$874
|$646
|$404
|$146
|$3,155
|Depreciation
|$6,069
|$2,608
|$2,229
|$1,899
|$1,620
|$14,425
|Fuel
|$1,990
|$2,051
|$2,111
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$10,567
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,772
|$9,773
|$8,487
|$11,155
|$11,339
|$55,526
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S60 Sedan T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$4,555
|Maintenance
|$1,382
|$1,029
|$350
|$2,614
|$2,970
|$8,345
|Repairs
|$1,161
|$1,241
|$1,335
|$1,438
|$1,548
|$6,723
|Taxes & Fees
|$840
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,011
|Financing
|$817
|$658
|$487
|$305
|$110
|$2,377
|Depreciation
|$4,574
|$1,966
|$1,680
|$1,431
|$1,221
|$10,871
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,132
|$7,365
|$6,396
|$8,406
|$8,546
|$41,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S60 Sedan T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,196
|$1,233
|$1,269
|$1,306
|$1,347
|$6,351
|Maintenance
|$1,927
|$1,434
|$489
|$3,644
|$4,141
|$11,635
|Repairs
|$1,618
|$1,730
|$1,862
|$2,005
|$2,158
|$9,373
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,172
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,409
|Financing
|$1,140
|$918
|$679
|$425
|$154
|$3,315
|Depreciation
|$6,377
|$2,741
|$2,342
|$1,995
|$1,702
|$15,157
|Fuel
|$2,091
|$2,155
|$2,219
|$2,285
|$2,353
|$11,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,521
|$10,269
|$8,918
|$11,720
|$11,915
|$58,342
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S60 Sedan T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$901
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$1,329
|$989
|$337
|$2,513
|$2,856
|$8,024
|Repairs
|$1,116
|$1,193
|$1,284
|$1,383
|$1,488
|$6,464
|Taxes & Fees
|$808
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$972
|Financing
|$786
|$633
|$468
|$293
|$106
|$2,286
|Depreciation
|$4,398
|$1,890
|$1,615
|$1,376
|$1,174
|$10,453
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,704
|$7,082
|$6,150
|$8,083
|$8,217
|$40,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 S60 Sedan T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$901
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$1,329
|$989
|$337
|$2,513
|$2,856
|$8,024
|Repairs
|$1,116
|$1,193
|$1,284
|$1,383
|$1,488
|$6,464
|Taxes & Fees
|$808
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$972
|Financing
|$786
|$633
|$468
|$293
|$106
|$2,286
|Depreciation
|$4,398
|$1,890
|$1,615
|$1,376
|$1,174
|$10,453
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,704
|$7,082
|$6,150
|$8,083
|$8,217
|$40,236
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 S60
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volvo S60 in Virginia is:not available
