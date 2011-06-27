Used 2014 Volvo S60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
S60 Sedan
T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,548*
Total Cash Price
$12,083
T5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,812*
Total Cash Price
$11,846
T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,432*
Total Cash Price
$16,229
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 S60 Sedan T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$891
|$918
|$4,332
|Maintenance
|$859
|$898
|$3,039
|$650
|$2,284
|$7,729
|Repairs
|$1,138
|$1,217
|$1,310
|$1,411
|$1,518
|$6,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$677
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$845
|Financing
|$650
|$522
|$388
|$242
|$88
|$1,889
|Depreciation
|$3,801
|$1,619
|$1,382
|$1,178
|$1,006
|$8,985
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,292
|$6,530
|$8,460
|$5,891
|$7,376
|$37,548
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 S60 Sedan T5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$4,247
|Maintenance
|$842
|$880
|$2,979
|$637
|$2,239
|$7,577
|Repairs
|$1,116
|$1,193
|$1,284
|$1,383
|$1,488
|$6,464
|Taxes & Fees
|$664
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$828
|Financing
|$637
|$512
|$380
|$237
|$86
|$1,852
|Depreciation
|$3,726
|$1,587
|$1,355
|$1,155
|$986
|$8,809
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,110
|$6,402
|$8,294
|$5,775
|$7,231
|$36,812
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 S60 Sedan T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$5,818
|Maintenance
|$1,154
|$1,206
|$4,081
|$873
|$3,067
|$10,380
|Repairs
|$1,529
|$1,634
|$1,759
|$1,895
|$2,039
|$8,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$910
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,134
|Financing
|$873
|$701
|$521
|$325
|$118
|$2,537
|Depreciation
|$5,105
|$2,174
|$1,856
|$1,582
|$1,351
|$12,068
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,481
|$8,771
|$11,363
|$7,912
|$9,906
|$50,432
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volvo S60 in Virginia is:not available
