Used 2003 Volvo S60 Sedan Consumer Reviews

A wolf in sheep's clothing
I bought mine used with 155K. Solid traction and road handling. Great in the snow. Peppy and powerful. Love the body style. Best looking sedan on the road! Fun to drive. It's a sensible 4dr. sedan... that can do 0-60 in under 7 seconds and can cruise down the autobahn at over 150 mph! After fixing some common S60 problems (ie; creaking/clunking front strut mounts and sway bar end links) the car drives like new again. I have done some minor upgrades like poly bushings, engine mounts, and chassis braces which have noticeably improved the soft/squishy handling. I like the stereo, the triptonic shifting, comfortable (front) seats, and power most of all.
By far, this is the best vehicle I've ever owned. Performance is second to none and the car stops on a dime. It's also the safest car on the road. I very much respect a company whose main concern is the safety of passengers. If your in the market, trust me. Throw your BMW and Lexus brochures away. You have no idea what your in for with the Volvo.
2003 S60 AWD
Bought mine used. Put 60k on it in not quite 4 years. Nothing major has ever gone wrong with this car. I love the car. The interior is downright swank. Heated seats are the bomb, Acceleration is surprisingly powerful, mileage is average or a hair less than I would have expected (26 mpg). Yes, it's noisy. If that bugs you, it'll be too much for you. If not, the car is awesome. And if you have kids, you'll feel very responsible while still having a sporty, fun, and good looking car.
One of the best cars I have ever had
Of all the cars I have ever owned this is one of my favorites. This is a solid built very comfortable car. I would suggest the power seat package. The interior can look kind of drab, I have the extra wood kit and it makes a 100% difference in the look of the dash and interior I typically only keep a car 3 to 4 years I have had this one going on 6 years and still enjoy driving it. The car is great in bad weather, you hit the W mode and the car grips the road in heavy rain. The rear fog light gets people to back off tailgating in the heavy fog. On the freeway for road trips I get about 30 MPG, in town I average about 19 MPG. The 60/40 split folding back seat is nice to have.
Reliable, Safe, Fast, great MPG
Best vehicle I have ever owned. Ultra-reliable! Have 100K miles and have put nothing but brakes, tires, filters, bulbs and one O2 sensor in the car. Find me a toyota or honda that is that reliable, I dare you! Still as fast as the day I bought it. Gets 33 MPG on the highway at 75 mph. Still looks like new, leather looks perfect, everything works. Why they do not hold their value, no idea. Easily will get 250K miles and still be beautiful doing it. Highly recommend as a used gem of a car. Why buy a used camry or accord for more money, when you can get a loaded Volvo that gets better mpgs!
