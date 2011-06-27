  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60 Cross Country
  4. Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country
  5. Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 S60 Cross Country
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all S60 Cross Countries for sale
List Price
$23,909
Used S60 Cross Country for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It's nice to be back in a Volvo again

Nisbett, 12/29/2018
T5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

There is nothing like the magic carpet ride of a Volvo. With excellent suspension, handles well, steers perfection, air tight and hardly any road noise. The stereo surrounds you with the most comfortable seats that only Volvo can make. I have tried other cars from Toyota's, Subaru's, Mercedes, Saabs, Ford, and Chevy, but Volvo's continue to be the best ride for comfort, fun and safety. Love this new S60 Cross Country, sporty, but also very practical and useful with family. Thank you Volvo for making such well engineered cars.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all S60 Cross Countries for sale

Related Used 2018 Volvo S60 Cross Country Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles