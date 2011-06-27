  1. Home
Used 2011 Volvo S40 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 S40
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Range
$6,654 - $8,890
Used S40 for Sale
Select your model:
Luv It

Thomas, 12/01/2010
54 of 127 people found this review helpful

The s40 packs lots of class in a smaller vehicle, Very powerful with the T5 model and turbo engine. Duel exhaust a plus for style. One negative is inside storage. no a lot of room for sunglasses and tissues but the overall performance makes you luv it.

Research Similar Vehicles