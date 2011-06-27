Used 2006 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Never again chris292 , 09/26/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 5 years and it has 104k miles. First off, tires. This thing eats them. The best we've done is 20k miles, the worst was 10k. I've put 6 sets on it, and we have them rotated and realigned every 4k miles. Brakes. These have been replaced 4 times so far. Other replacements include the nav (twice), alternator, motor mounts, suspension (entire thing) and several "fixes" to the top. The car is driven on regular public roads and we go slow over speed bumps. The seats have twice now decided to move backwards on their own while I was getting stuff out of the back seat. On both occasions I was stuck and had to have help to get out. Report Abuse

Tire issues are a problem Bay area gal , 07/24/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Told first set of tires were just bad tires and replaced at 20 k miles due to excessive cupping. Within 10 k miles back tires cupping again dealer monitored and replaced back tires only after stating they fixed the issue. Volvo would not replace front tires. Told tires on front had at least 20k miles at least on them with plenty of wear left. 3 months after replacing the back, cupping noise back. Dealer stated they did in fact hear and see cupping starting again. Did alignment and asked me to bring back for check in 5k miles. Waited 3k miles 2 months and was just told back tires are fine, no cupping which is discrepancy from 3 months ago and told front tires need replaced. Incredible Report Abuse

Suspension and tire woes "Tired" Out , 09/06/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Wonderful to look at, and fun to drive, but a disaster on tire wear. Dealer states that suspension is designed for high speed driving, so tire wear will be an issue. Originals wore out at 14000, and this set will be about the same. Dealer suggests going with H rated tires for better wear, but they aren't authorized to put them on. I'm thinking a trade is in the near future. Hate to do it, because I love the car, but $1000 + for tires every 14000 miles is no good. Local tire dealer says the suspension system (camber) is not adjustable, so Im stuck. Beware and watch for tire cupping. Report Abuse

A Convertible For Adults Steve , 06/03/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful If top-down driving inspires you but safety, build quality and seating for 4 motivate you, then this is your convertible. A head-turner with the top up or down, the converting process is guaranteed to stop traffic. Actual adults can fit in the rear seat, and if you drive like an adult (i.e. - don't need to prove your manhood by speeding, snaking through traffic or excessive horsepower) the C70 will keep you smiling for years to come. Report Abuse