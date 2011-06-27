Used 2003 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Update on my Moondust C70
15,500 miles and can't wait for this summer. Only word of caution, get rid of the stock Pirelli tires ASAP. First off, they are only summer and second, the sidewalls are way too weak. You hit a pothole or bump and they are ruined. I switch over to Dunlop Wintersport M3. They also come run- flat. Take much more abuse (regulars), but low - profile in general is a bad idea. Car was totally fine in snow with the Dunlops (they are winter tires). Moondust color is perfect for hiding dirt, finish is fine, interior is perfect. No problems with anything, just get in and turn the key. Very unique. Drive all day and maybe see one other on the road. Can't think of anything else I would rather have.
Great Car
This car is fast, fun and pretty reliable. I've had a few strange things happen. Once the climate control stopped working, but when I got to the dealership it started again and has been fine since. Once the engine light came on but they couldn't figure out why. Someone mentioned that it was because I just got gas. Anyway, it went off and hasn't come on again. Otherwise I've had no problems.
A great car that is fun to drive!
I have always owned mid priced - full sized convertibles (Cutlass / Toyota Solara / etc) and this has been the nicest, fun to drive, stylish car I driven. Good power (with the HT version) and comfortable. The power top and automatic boot is wonderful (ever been caught right before a downpour <smile>?) One touch and your back on the road. Add the six disc CD player and power antenna switch (both simple to install by yourself) and this car is ready to have fun.
volvo c70 convertible
i love this car. the car is less noisy than other convertibles that i have driven - esoecially american cars.
great all around convertible!
2004 hpt auto. very comfortable front seats for tall and big poeple. great engine and transmission. love all the safety features. sound system rocks. last but far from least, classic timeless lines and appearance. stunning looks!!
Sponsored cars related to the C70
Related Used 2003 Volvo C70 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner