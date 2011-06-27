Used 2002 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews
far from perfect,but love it
i was looking for a used convertible,and came across this 2002 c70 with 108000 miles.found out all mechanicals were in perfect condition.feel very lucky,and get lots of compliments
2002 C70 Review
The C70 is very enjoyable to drive with the top down. Otherwise it is one of the least enjoyable cars we have owned. The suspension is too stiff for a convertible as that has led to numerous squeaks and rattles for which the dealer has no solution. One would never know it has power steering and the turning radius is far too wide. Trunk is negligible as is true with many convertibles. There is no indicator on the dash showing what gear you or in - just a small silly orange arrow pointing up if you are not in top gear. The parking light assembly simply fell out. Leather seats are showing significant wear after only about 30,000 miles. The mechanism for lowering the top works well.
When my wife lets me drive her C70...
When my wife lets me drive her C70 it can be day when I ejoy driving again. This is a great car. When yuo hit the turbo hold on. My usual commuter car is a 2000 BMW 528i but in comparison the Bimmer is just taking the family car to work. The C70 is just plain fun to drive.
Never Again
Like everyone says, it's fun to drive. That's true. My wife's car and it's been the biggest pain to own. We tell our friends that when you look at the car you do not see a single original part, its all been replaced under warranty. No kidding our stack of maintenance receipts looks like a magazine, a thick one. One day while driving I was passenger, the dash just snapped in half. Problem after problem. As I write, it is in the shop for a new fan and fan assembly which is on back order because they ran out. Symptom was smoke coming out of it, never a good symptom. Engine block is the only original under the hood. It's only safe because it rarely runs. But she loves it.
It's a lemon
I bought my 2002 C70 used in 2009. It ran great for about 6 months & then had a host of problems that caused multiple trips to the shop, including one that lasted 3 months. The car doesn't always start. Turning the key over and trying again sometimes works, but Volvo told me that trick as they can't fix it. The transmission slips & it has gotten progressively worse to the point that the car is only reliable for trips under 15 min. Volvo can't diagnose that problem either & suggested changing the trans, but will not guarantee that it's the fix. The rear windshield has dropped & is suspended by the headliner. I need an auto upholstery shop to stitch it back in as the glue won't hold.
Sponsored cars related to the C70
Related Used 2002 Volvo C70 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner