  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo C70
  4. Used 2002 Volvo C70
  5. Used 2002 Volvo C70 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 C70
5(50%)4(20%)3(20%)2(10%)1(0%)
4.1
20 reviews
Write a review
See all C70s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,907 - $4,056
Used C70 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

far from perfect,but love it

sorento2006, 06/13/2013
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

i was looking for a used convertible,and came across this 2002 c70 with 108000 miles.found out all mechanicals were in perfect condition.feel very lucky,and get lots of compliments

Report Abuse

2002 C70 Review

Tempel Riekhof, 04/26/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The C70 is very enjoyable to drive with the top down. Otherwise it is one of the least enjoyable cars we have owned. The suspension is too stiff for a convertible as that has led to numerous squeaks and rattles for which the dealer has no solution. One would never know it has power steering and the turning radius is far too wide. Trunk is negligible as is true with many convertibles. There is no indicator on the dash showing what gear you or in - just a small silly orange arrow pointing up if you are not in top gear. The parking light assembly simply fell out. Leather seats are showing significant wear after only about 30,000 miles. The mechanism for lowering the top works well.

Report Abuse

When my wife lets me drive her C70...

rpgorman1@aol.com, 06/16/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

When my wife lets me drive her C70 it can be day when I ejoy driving again. This is a great car. When yuo hit the turbo hold on. My usual commuter car is a 2000 BMW 528i but in comparison the Bimmer is just taking the family car to work. The C70 is just plain fun to drive.

Report Abuse

Never Again

sldghmr, 06/15/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Like everyone says, it's fun to drive. That's true. My wife's car and it's been the biggest pain to own. We tell our friends that when you look at the car you do not see a single original part, its all been replaced under warranty. No kidding our stack of maintenance receipts looks like a magazine, a thick one. One day while driving I was passenger, the dash just snapped in half. Problem after problem. As I write, it is in the shop for a new fan and fan assembly which is on back order because they ran out. Symptom was smoke coming out of it, never a good symptom. Engine block is the only original under the hood. It's only safe because it rarely runs. But she loves it.

Report Abuse

It's a lemon

maminc70, 12/29/2011
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2002 C70 used in 2009. It ran great for about 6 months & then had a host of problems that caused multiple trips to the shop, including one that lasted 3 months. The car doesn't always start. Turning the key over and trying again sometimes works, but Volvo told me that trick as they can't fix it. The transmission slips & it has gotten progressively worse to the point that the car is only reliable for trips under 15 min. Volvo can't diagnose that problem either & suggested changing the trans, but will not guarantee that it's the fix. The rear windshield has dropped & is suspended by the headliner. I need an auto upholstery shop to stitch it back in as the glue won't hold.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C70s for sale

Related Used 2002 Volvo C70 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles