Used 2000 Volvo C70 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5(54%)4(8%)3(38%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
13 reviews
Excellent Quality and Value

bruneje, 05/02/2005
I have had this car now for 4 summers, I still have not found a car better styled and as much of a looker car. It does get looks and compliments. So far the only real problem I have had is with the driver window operator. The car is incredibly reliable and I would highly recommend

Interior Falls Apart

Glue Guy, 01/31/2006
Fun to drive and safe, but mine is literally falling apart. Both door panels have fallen off and needed to be replaced at the price of 1000 per door, switches fail, the sunroof constantly has the glass peel away from the assembly, switches fail, the leather is peeling, switches fail. The car is tremendously well taken care of but the electronics and interior cabin build quality are horrendous.

C70, Love it

tzroberts, 06/02/2002
I had my doubts about this car when I was first looking, but I took the plunge and bought it and have love every moment of driving it. This is my first non-american car and I don't know if I will ever go back. I put on a huge number of miles every week and in the three months I have had this used car there has not been a single problem.

Falls Apart

Burned by Volvo, 08/05/2009
Like others here, my door panels fall off ($1000 each) switches fail, sunroof constantly comes loose from the frame, the leather seats have peeled and the cqar is a basic nightmare. The throttle body has also failed, steering arm...the list goes on and on despite taking great care of this lemon. Volvo has been no help what so ever despite agreeing that ALL of these are known problems with this disaster.

C70 i can belive how bad the quality is.

Saint, 05/02/2002
I loved the first minute i saw this car. So i got it, and its the worst thing it ever happend. I visit the Volvo service every month. 3x for gas cap. 2x driver side window getting stuck on a cold rainy day. Grage door opener stoped working. Seet gets stock. head lights whiper brok off. Other then that i guess its ok. I just cant belive it is built so poorly. And they charge $500.00 just for a tunup. Verry hard to find parts.

