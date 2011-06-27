Used 1999 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Tough Volvo Powertrain....Get the 4 speed tranny .
Stay away from the five speed tranny (FORD). It fails early...The 4 speed automatic will go forever, as will the 5 cylinder engine. The front ends on these cars squeal, squeak...The dealer will say that you need an front end rebuilt...Don't do it...it will still squeak after you pay $2500 to get it rebuilt, and the original front end will go 250,000...if you don't mind the noise. All in all, Volvo tough...and a fun car to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Volvo C70 convertible
What a fun car to drive! Only problems are minor, and peculiar to convertibles (this is my first). For instance, the shoulder belt is hard to get to when the door is closed, and the inside rearview mirror view out of the tiny rear window is ... well, tiny. Also, there's a huge blind spot for the driver off the right and left rear sides in the back seat, where the convertible top blocks a lot of the view. It's hard to change lanes, sometimes, or to pull out into traffic and be confident you can see oncoming traffic. Other than this, it's a great car. We bought it used, a year ago, and have gone through one Pennsylvania winter so far, no problems.
Awesome Convertible
This car blends a great convertible with excellent gas mileage, four seats and incredible safety. The style of the car is quite unique and you have great power with the turbo engine.
Funny quirks....
This is a great car but clearly Volvo missed a few minor beats. 1) I'm not big on cupholders, but Europeans need to get over themselves and install ones that work. 2) Why is the steering wheel a dirt magnet? 3) Did they not realize the seat belt would rub the seats and make the upholstery look like old shoes? 4) What is with that check engine light?
Not as good as they use to be.
Overall this car hasn't great, the recall for the ECM/Throttle body is the biggest fault. Volvo basically just patched it, the throttle body WILL fail and has to be replaced. Not a cheap repair at the dealer, 1k just for the part, I ordered a new one from another company and replaced mine myself. The ABS control module failed, replaced it myself, the cooling fan went out, the heater/AC blower went out, heater core had to be replaced also. I bought this car when it had 20k on it and I drive almost entirely on the Interstate. The turning radius is awful, a friend has a V70 and it is also. Oh, and how could I forget, the convertible top, doesn't work anymore.
Sponsored cars related to the C70
Related Used 1999 Volvo C70 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner