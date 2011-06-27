  1. Home
Used 1999 Volvo C70 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Tough Volvo Powertrain....Get the 4 speed tranny .

Jack Weed, 02/08/2016
LT Turbo 2dr Convertible
Stay away from the five speed tranny (FORD). It fails early...The 4 speed automatic will go forever, as will the 5 cylinder engine. The front ends on these cars squeal, squeak...The dealer will say that you need an front end rebuilt...Don't do it...it will still squeak after you pay $2500 to get it rebuilt, and the original front end will go 250,000...if you don't mind the noise. All in all, Volvo tough...and a fun car to drive.

Volvo C70 convertible

spackle, 07/13/2004
What a fun car to drive! Only problems are minor, and peculiar to convertibles (this is my first). For instance, the shoulder belt is hard to get to when the door is closed, and the inside rearview mirror view out of the tiny rear window is ... well, tiny. Also, there's a huge blind spot for the driver off the right and left rear sides in the back seat, where the convertible top blocks a lot of the view. It's hard to change lanes, sometimes, or to pull out into traffic and be confident you can see oncoming traffic. Other than this, it's a great car. We bought it used, a year ago, and have gone through one Pennsylvania winter so far, no problems.

Awesome Convertible

TopDownMan, 11/07/2003
This car blends a great convertible with excellent gas mileage, four seats and incredible safety. The style of the car is quite unique and you have great power with the turbo engine.

Funny quirks....

venicevolvo, 03/08/2004
This is a great car but clearly Volvo missed a few minor beats. 1) I'm not big on cupholders, but Europeans need to get over themselves and install ones that work. 2) Why is the steering wheel a dirt magnet? 3) Did they not realize the seat belt would rub the seats and make the upholstery look like old shoes? 4) What is with that check engine light?

Not as good as they use to be.

EJ, 10/13/2010
Overall this car hasn't great, the recall for the ECM/Throttle body is the biggest fault. Volvo basically just patched it, the throttle body WILL fail and has to be replaced. Not a cheap repair at the dealer, 1k just for the part, I ordered a new one from another company and replaced mine myself. The ABS control module failed, replaced it myself, the cooling fan went out, the heater/AC blower went out, heater core had to be replaced also. I bought this car when it had 20k on it and I drive almost entirely on the Interstate. The turning radius is awful, a friend has a V70 and it is also. Oh, and how could I forget, the convertible top, doesn't work anymore.

