Used 2009 Volvo C30 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
A car that makes me smile every time I drive it.
I bought my 2009 C30 used and have now owned it for 3 years. I had test drove a Focus RT and a Veloster Turbo but just fell in love with the C30. I found the build quality and ride to be so much better than the other two cars. Although mine is a barebones Model (does not even have cruise control), the prior owner had had all the work done on the car at the dealership. As such, it was very well taken care of. Interior of the care is simple but effective. I am not a small person but find it very comfortable in the front seat. Although the back seats are supposed to be "roomy", I have long legs so there would be no leg room behind me. Besides, it is always a pain to get in and out of the back seat of a small coupe. As such, no one but my dog rides in the back seat. It did not take me very long to get used to the 'waterfall' control system and now find it very easy to use. Performace, the car is great. Yes, it does not get the best fuel economy but it is a performance car. If I wanted fuel economy I would have bought the Focus or the Veloster. The engine produced plenty of horse-power and I have yet to have an issue merging or passing. But what I really like is that the power and performance are matched to a great ride. I love taking this car to my parents hours (6 hours away). The looks of the car are what really drew me to it. It has a unique look that stands out in the sea of hatchbacks. However, that looks does come at a cost. The hatch itself smaller than the rest of the storage area so it does limit the size of objects you can carry in the back. Since I do not have people ride in the back seat, I can fold them down and have lots of room. Also, the large B-pillars do make it difficult to see, producing some large blind spots. The only issue I have had with this car in three years is a bad PCV. This caused the engine to "whistle" as well as the check engine light to come on. It was not exactly a cheap fix (I had the dealer fix it) but it is all good now. If you have a Volvo with this engine and you hear the engine "whine" or "whistle" then get it to a repair shop quickly as delaying could cause my greater damage. (I was able to avoid that.) But given that this is a 7 year old used car, I guess that is not bad. I would recommend this to anyone wanted a fun hot hatch (either with no kids or small kids).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best in Class, Value and Otherwise
Strangely, this exquisite, sophisticated car is being overlooked in rankings because its drive isn't quite as "fun" as other cars. Meanwhile, it has twice the warranty of the far less dependable VW's, and has a solid reputation for reliability and has best in class safety. Being a grown up, I value those two aspects far more than the fun factor, which to me is represented well enough by the zippy engine, which, btw, is the same engine you get on most of the more expensive Volvos, so its a deal at this price. The C30s cost of ownership due is extremely low due to the expanded warranty package that makes it much more like buying a BMW, but for much less money. Best value anywhere.
Great little car
We bought a C30 on our return to the US after a few years overseas. Previously we'd owned a 2003 VW GTi and a 2001 Porsche Boxster but now we only need one car. The C30 has everything we require -- more refined than the VW and, okay, not a Porsche but much cheaper to run. Space is fine for the two of us and the performance is more than good enough. When we bought it the trip computer software had not been loaded. The dealership's salespeople said it wasn't available on the manual. This simply was not true and the mechanics at the dealership installed it in a few minutes when we took it for its first service.
Still brings a smile to my face
After researching all small hatchbacks in the US market and test driving the Subaru Impreza WRX and the Mazda 3, I test drove the C30 and knew it was the one. (I also wanted to test the Audi A3 but the dealer did not have any in stock.) I use this car daily (23,000 miles in year one) both in heavy traffic and on the open road. It is very responsive and comfortable in all driving conditions. I chose the Geartronic transmission (auto+manual) due to heavy traffic and enjoy driving in both modes. This car has been great, and it gets lots of positive attention. Check out Volvo's website - you can fully custom order your C30. I'm so glad to have done so - haven't seen a twin yet in 22000 mi!
2009 C30 great car
My 2009 c30 is a very cool car and I have had it for almost one year. I get about 23 mph and have taken it from Jacksonville, Florida to ft. Lauderdale 2 times, for fun. The trip goes quickly and is very pleasant. My wife and I also own a 2008 Porsche Cayman s. We both often prefer the c30 because it is so much easier to drive... Easy and fun with room for groceries. I had 2 Volvo xc90's, dating back to 2004 or 2003. The c30 is much cooler and more fun. The dynaudio is an excellent option. I have automatic, leather, sunroof, Cruise, bluetooth, ipod compatible. I recommend it and would buy another one.
Sponsored cars related to the C30
Related Used 2009 Volvo C30 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner