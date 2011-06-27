Used 1997 Volvo 960 Wagon Consumer Reviews
A great and comfortable family hauler
We've owned Volvo for years, and traded a 1988 740 Turbo for our current 1997 960 in September 2001. Our current mileage is 169,000, and other than routine maintenance, our car has been reliable, comfortable and trouble-free. Yes, the plastic interior bits do tend to fall off and the sunroof leaks, but the car's long-distance comfort, safety, and high spec make it an ideal purchase for those on a budget who desire a safe, solid and agile vehicle. The key is to find a good mechanic who specializes and let him look after the maintenance. Running costs are much less than a Mercedes or BMW. We average 20mpg city/26 hwy. The '98 V70 is the same car, and the last year for this body style.
Love My 960 Wagon
This is the most favorite car that I've owned (Nissan Maxima - 2 of them and an Acura Legend). January 2009 turned over 200K miles. Smooth ride and super dependable. Power is there when needed, so don't underestimate this car where performance is concerned. Premium fuel must be used, always. I average in-town 20.4 miles per gallon. Regular maintenance by Volvo specialized mechanic is paramount. I wish they still made these cars.
Safe Luxo wagon
We purchased our 960 wagon because my uncle got 375k miles out of his 93 960 wagon, so I figured there must be something to be said about the build quality and the reputation of Volvo. This car is a comfort on long drives and handles surprisingly well for a wagon. The big soft leather heated seats are wonderful and welcoming on cold days. This car is very classy and understated. We have not had any serious repairs other than routine service. Remember as with any European luxury car, you have to pay to play. If you want a car that you can feel really good about driving your family around in and not worry about who will steal or scratch it this is the car.
Great car
I have owned this car for three years now and the car is 11 years old. Great performance, very reliable for it's age. I have only replaced the brakes and rotors once. That's not bad in three years. My only complaint is the cup holders. They are cheap and don't hold a cup. This is the last year that Volvo made there cars. Ford now builds them and I would never buy from Ford. All in all this is a great car.
Swedish Delight
I think that the 700/900 series Volvos were by far the best. The rear wheel drive design (which is well balanced front to rear) gives the best of both worlds regarding ride & traction. With the styling update that occured in 1995, the 960 became, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful cars on the road.
