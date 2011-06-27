Used 1996 Volvo 960 Wagon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(40%)4(40%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Our Volvo 960 wagon has been a delight.

Oklahoma Volvo, 01/08/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car was purchased from an individual in Texas and shipped directly to our home. A Volvo dealer did the pre-purchase inspection for us. This car has been extremely reliable, gets pretty good gas mileage (about 19), and handles great. My husband loves that it will turn on a dime. We have really enjoyed the winter package features and the transmission setting for winter driving is helpful in ice and snow. We have taken two trips cross-country so far, and the perfomance of the car is the same no matter the terrain, weather, or distance. The booster seat is a nice touch for smaller passengers and there is plenty room to fit carseats comfortably.

Would Not Buy Again

chirodoc, 01/11/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I had a lot of problems with my '96 960. First there was the front end, then the air conditioner went out, twice! There were a number of problems that one would not expect from a one year old luxury car. Check the Consumer Reports Relibility and you will see what I mean. I just bought a Lexus ES 300 instead. Back to Japanese cars.

I like this car. (so far)

mtrelax, 02/16/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

other then normal engine parts being replaced due to mileage I am quite happy with this car. I do not take it to a dealer. I found a great Volvo-only repair shop that treats its customer great at a fair price.

Enjoy this car

Michaell, 09/11/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The joint venture with Asia has created a smooth and strong engine which doesn't blink when tested. The sound system, interior, and finishings leave very little to question.

never again

velobaby, 08/25/2003
2 of 7 people found this review helpful

We thought this would be an excellent, reliable family car, but it has been a piece of junk. We've spent no less than $1000 on maintenance. The AC has gone out, the headlights have died; the radio is terrible; the brakes have gone out; the ENGINE BLOCK cracked!! I wish I'd never even conisidered a Volvo and I certainly never will again.

