Used 1996 Volvo 960 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Our Volvo 960 wagon has been a delight. Oklahoma Volvo , 01/08/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car was purchased from an individual in Texas and shipped directly to our home. A Volvo dealer did the pre-purchase inspection for us. This car has been extremely reliable, gets pretty good gas mileage (about 19), and handles great. My husband loves that it will turn on a dime. We have really enjoyed the winter package features and the transmission setting for winter driving is helpful in ice and snow. We have taken two trips cross-country so far, and the perfomance of the car is the same no matter the terrain, weather, or distance. The booster seat is a nice touch for smaller passengers and there is plenty room to fit carseats comfortably. Report Abuse

Would Not Buy Again chirodoc , 01/11/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I had a lot of problems with my '96 960. First there was the front end, then the air conditioner went out, twice! There were a number of problems that one would not expect from a one year old luxury car. Check the Consumer Reports Relibility and you will see what I mean. I just bought a Lexus ES 300 instead. Back to Japanese cars. Report Abuse

I like this car. (so far) mtrelax , 02/16/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful other then normal engine parts being replaced due to mileage I am quite happy with this car. I do not take it to a dealer. I found a great Volvo-only repair shop that treats its customer great at a fair price. Report Abuse

Enjoy this car Michaell , 09/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The joint venture with Asia has created a smooth and strong engine which doesn't blink when tested. The sound system, interior, and finishings leave very little to question. Report Abuse