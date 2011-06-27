Used 1996 Volvo 960 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Our Volvo 960 wagon has been a delight.
This car was purchased from an individual in Texas and shipped directly to our home. A Volvo dealer did the pre-purchase inspection for us. This car has been extremely reliable, gets pretty good gas mileage (about 19), and handles great. My husband loves that it will turn on a dime. We have really enjoyed the winter package features and the transmission setting for winter driving is helpful in ice and snow. We have taken two trips cross-country so far, and the perfomance of the car is the same no matter the terrain, weather, or distance. The booster seat is a nice touch for smaller passengers and there is plenty room to fit carseats comfortably.
Would Not Buy Again
I had a lot of problems with my '96 960. First there was the front end, then the air conditioner went out, twice! There were a number of problems that one would not expect from a one year old luxury car. Check the Consumer Reports Relibility and you will see what I mean. I just bought a Lexus ES 300 instead. Back to Japanese cars.
I like this car. (so far)
other then normal engine parts being replaced due to mileage I am quite happy with this car. I do not take it to a dealer. I found a great Volvo-only repair shop that treats its customer great at a fair price.
Enjoy this car
The joint venture with Asia has created a smooth and strong engine which doesn't blink when tested. The sound system, interior, and finishings leave very little to question.
never again
We thought this would be an excellent, reliable family car, but it has been a piece of junk. We've spent no less than $1000 on maintenance. The AC has gone out, the headlights have died; the radio is terrible; the brakes have gone out; the ENGINE BLOCK cracked!! I wish I'd never even conisidered a Volvo and I certainly never will again.
Sponsored cars related to the 960
Related Used 1996 Volvo 960 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner