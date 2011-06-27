  1. Home
Used 1992 Volvo 960 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 960
5.0
5 reviews
List Price Estimate
$822 - $1,766
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It keeps on ticking

phenry, 01/11/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had this car since 2002. It has 250,000 on it now. I purchased it at 176,000. The major problem is the timing belt change every 30,000. I have done 3 so far. I also had to replace the compressor when I purchased it. Recently I had to replace tubing leading to the gas tank because it was leaking gas. Other than that it has been routine maintenance. It is the best car I have ever had. Now I have to add a quart between oil changes which is not bad for a 250K car. I hope I can buy another 960 used with low mileage when this one goes down. I am hoping to make it to 300K.

Report Abuse

Best one made

92_960_76_244DL, 11/02/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have tried and tried to find something wrong with this car and, although it was entirely my fault, i have found only one: the timing belt needs to be changed every 53,000Km, which is fine, assuming your previous owner has done this, however, if it is not replaced and breaks, your valves and cylinders will continue to move out of time, which will send your pistons right into your valves. So far this has cost me 6 months without my 960 (due to financial difficulty) 2 of those it has been worked on. It has only cost me about $1500(US) to replace my head and a few gaskets, its worth it.

Report Abuse

Volvo 960

spedboy_23, 03/03/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a great car.

Report Abuse

The ride and performance excel...

tfc, 08/02/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is the car of all cars when it comes to comfort, safety, and performance. I can drive this car all-day-long, and still look forward driving the next day.

Report Abuse

amazing value

olmar, 03/07/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

great car overall. daily driver and a use it to commute 20 minutes everyday. great on gas, great ride, superb quality.

Report Abuse
