Used 1992 Volvo 940 Wagon Consumer Reviews

The 1992+ model has 25%+ stronger side impact protection ( SIPS) Also, taller gearing than the 93-95, has limited slip rear end, a bullet proof Toyota truck automatic, very comfortable seat, lot's a little safety features like knee bolsters, charged seat belts, light on doors, anti loc/air bag, hydraulic engine that detaches and goes under car, massive roof strength etc! The motors are bullet proof too! Top grade paint job! Weakness: air conditioning marginal, must maintain as spec'd-find a volvo expert! 92 740/940 with AT is 18 & 26mpg which ain't bad! 93-95, 17 & 24-411 rear ends vs 373 in 92! Upscale, well built reliable and was $25K new back then! Best older used rig on market -period!

stringbean , 07/11/2004

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is now 12 (almost 13) years old and people still comment on how nice it looks, and are suprised to hear that it is a '92 (they think it is newer). It is white with black trim and although I have retouched about a dozen very small dings in the paint, the overall finish is excellent. I bought this used Volvo in '99, with 86,000 miles, and it now has 140,000 and still runs great. I take it in for regular maintenance, which is costly, but the car has great pickup-and-go when needed and allows me to feel as safe as one can feel in a car.