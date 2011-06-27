Used 1992 Volvo 940 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Swedish brick
The 1992+ model has 25%+ stronger side impact protection ( SIPS) Also, taller gearing than the 93-95, has limited slip rear end, a bullet proof Toyota truck automatic, very comfortable seat, lot's a little safety features like knee bolsters, charged seat belts, light on doors, anti loc/air bag, hydraulic engine that detaches and goes under car, massive roof strength etc! The motors are bullet proof too! Top grade paint job! Weakness: air conditioning marginal, must maintain as spec'd-find a volvo expert! 92 740/940 with AT is 18 & 26mpg which ain't bad! 93-95, 17 & 24-411 rear ends vs 373 in 92! Upscale, well built reliable and was $25K new back then! Best older used rig on market -period!
Classy
This car is now 12 (almost 13) years old and people still comment on how nice it looks, and are suprised to hear that it is a '92 (they think it is newer). It is white with black trim and although I have retouched about a dozen very small dings in the paint, the overall finish is excellent. I bought this used Volvo in '99, with 86,000 miles, and it now has 140,000 and still runs great. I take it in for regular maintenance, which is costly, but the car has great pickup-and-go when needed and allows me to feel as safe as one can feel in a car.
Sponsored cars related to the 940
Related Used 1992 Volvo 940 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner