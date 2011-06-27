Used 1995 Volvo 850 T5R Consumer Reviews

Love my Volvo John Reginaldi , 01/19/2017 T5R Turbo 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my 850 turbo in 1995. Other than routine maintenance the vehicle hae preformed excellent. I put over 400,000 miles on it and it's still running great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Performance and reliability Richard Hendesron , 07/16/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought my t5-r in a snow storm . The seller sold it to me dirt cheap (only $1500). I've added suspension springs and sway bars. I've also upgraded the ecu and exhaust and turbo. This car eats up r/t chargers and most f-bodied V-8 GM cars. Very roomy but it drives so solid. I never expected this out of a Volvo. Fuel economy is good but not o.k. Pretty easy to work on if your not afraid to d.i.y. And to top it all off its a rare car. I love the feeling of smoking a STI or charger and the look on the faces. Yeah, you just got torched by a Volvo.

A true classic topht_bb , 05/07/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought one with 100k in jan '06 and it still drives like a baby i compared it to a 02 impala (3.8 engine) with the same mileage and the ride was much smoother. it sits better on the road better pickup a true classic.

Great car! coffeeguzzler , 04/19/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a great car - unbelievable acceleration and handling (240 HP, not 168 as listed by Edmunds). I bought it last year, and so far, so good! The car is very comfortable, and is well- built. I have not had any problems with it, thus far. My jaw still drops when I put it in sport mode and give it some gas...