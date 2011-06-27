Used 1995 Volvo 850 T5R Consumer Reviews
Love my Volvo
I purchased my 850 turbo in 1995. Other than routine maintenance the vehicle hae preformed excellent. I put over 400,000 miles on it and it's still running great.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Performance and reliability
Bought my t5-r in a snow storm . The seller sold it to me dirt cheap (only $1500). I've added suspension springs and sway bars. I've also upgraded the ecu and exhaust and turbo. This car eats up r/t chargers and most f-bodied V-8 GM cars. Very roomy but it drives so solid. I never expected this out of a Volvo. Fuel economy is good but not o.k. Pretty easy to work on if your not afraid to d.i.y. And to top it all off its a rare car. I love the feeling of smoking a STI or charger and the look on the faces. Yeah, you just got torched by a Volvo.
A true classic
I bought one with 100k in jan '06 and it still drives like a baby i compared it to a 02 impala (3.8 engine) with the same mileage and the ride was much smoother. it sits better on the road better pickup a true classic.
Great car!
This is a great car - unbelievable acceleration and handling (240 HP, not 168 as listed by Edmunds). I bought it last year, and so far, so good! The car is very comfortable, and is well- built. I have not had any problems with it, thus far. My jaw still drops when I put it in sport mode and give it some gas...
Pretty good car
Great performance car. It makes a lot of noise. Very squeeky. I guess because it is a wagon. Expect to put into it $200-$300 every 2-3 months. Repairs costly.
Sponsored cars related to the 850
Related Used 1995 Volvo 850 T5R info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner