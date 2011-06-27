Used 1991 Volvo 740 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car you will ever have Lynn , 01/03/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this car new, and now my college age daughter uses it when home. I now have a 2006 V70 but I still love the 740. Has had very few problems, has 175K miles and most parts are original. Will have to replace heater core, but most reliable car I have ever owned. I will probably be buried in it if I can ever pry it out of my kid's hand. Report Abuse

Cup holders Chris , 08/11/2015 Turbo 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I'm not sure if your car has them but mine are in the arm rest ok the center console, they slide out from the part that you lift up to get to the storage underneath. One slides out for the front passengers another slides out for the rear passengers... Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

rare ..and not for sale hadassah2 , 08/24/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great car for almost six years.. i am the second owner.. a few problems with fuel pump.. and a few other very Minor problems..over the years .. we paid only 1500... that was a steal... more 250,000 miles and still going strong ...very dependable !! Report Abuse

aMAzing sub $5k car rthur , 07/31/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful fantastic car! when purchased (3000$$) 146k miles... took it in for a fluid flush and belt change, runs fantastically. transmission initially was wonky-lots of horrible sounds when shifting-with fluid flush and an additive, it shifts smoothly as long as its eased into second gear. some body damage on driver side, molding was coming off but was easily fixed with some free pins courtesy my local volvo dealer. ultra reliable so far! and fantastic gas mileage! 22mpg in the city with AC on all the time! roomy, comfortable, a little slow in going, not sporty enough for a "fun" drive, but again, very reliable, safe and sturdy. Report Abuse