Used 1991 Volvo 740 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car you will ever have

Lynn, 01/03/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this car new, and now my college age daughter uses it when home. I now have a 2006 V70 but I still love the 740. Has had very few problems, has 175K miles and most parts are original. Will have to replace heater core, but most reliable car I have ever owned. I will probably be buried in it if I can ever pry it out of my kid's hand.

Cup holders

Chris, 08/11/2015
Turbo 4dr Sedan
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I'm not sure if your car has them but mine are in the arm rest ok the center console, they slide out from the part that you lift up to get to the storage underneath. One slides out for the front passengers another slides out for the rear passengers...

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
rare ..and not for sale

hadassah2, 08/24/2013
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great car for almost six years.. i am the second owner.. a few problems with fuel pump.. and a few other very Minor problems..over the years .. we paid only 1500... that was a steal... more 250,000 miles and still going strong ...very dependable !!

aMAzing sub $5k car

rthur, 07/31/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

fantastic car! when purchased (3000$$) 146k miles... took it in for a fluid flush and belt change, runs fantastically. transmission initially was wonky-lots of horrible sounds when shifting-with fluid flush and an additive, it shifts smoothly as long as its eased into second gear. some body damage on driver side, molding was coming off but was easily fixed with some free pins courtesy my local volvo dealer. ultra reliable so far! and fantastic gas mileage! 22mpg in the city with AC on all the time! roomy, comfortable, a little slow in going, not sporty enough for a "fun" drive, but again, very reliable, safe and sturdy.

I love this car!

Ash, 10/02/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 199K on the odometer. It was already 13 years old. I won the ebay auction and paid $800 for it. I picked it up near Philly, Pennsylvania, and drove it straight to Lawrence Kansas in one and half days. No problems. During my ownership of the car (2.5 years) it only needed a water pump changed which is a maintenance item anyway. Always ultra reliable, and the transmission was excellent and crisp. I drove this regularly and made 1000 mile round trips routinely. This car is built for the highway! You always arrive fresh and relaxed! I had to sell it to a friend because she got into an accident and dented it up. She is driving it as is, and is happy too.

