Used 1990 Volvo 740 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Still Going Strong jiminlakewood , 02/25/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful At 270000 miles, it gets on down the road great. Had to replace the turbo and catalytic converter. But after that the car has been pretty low cost to maintain (about $0.035/mile). Still looks good, paint still shiny. Run Mobil 1 oil and Mobil synthetic transmission fluid. Report Abuse

1990 740 GLE Volvo wagon jfs , 10/19/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I am very sad to report that my beloved Volvo was in a front end crash last night. I loved that car! It was the best car that I have ever owned. I bought it from a mechanic in 2008. It has served me extremely well. It had over 300,000 miles, because I had to travel a good distance to my job (for almost a year.) I told my son that no matter how much money I had,I would buy a brand new Volvo! This car even protected me in this bad crash! I would recommend a used Volvo over any other used car. It required very little maintenance. I only had to do minimal upkeep (changing oil,filter,brakes(once),tires, etc.) It was an amazing car! I am so sad! I used all my available words in honor of my Volvo. Report Abuse

these cars never die terry44 , 07/16/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This is by far the most reliable car I have ever owned. I currently have 847,924 miles on it! That is not a misprint. Yes my Volvo is nearing one million miles and it still runs like brand new. The engine is strong with no signs of weakening even though I floor it at every stop light. The transmission shifts like brand new. The suspension is strong even though I fly over speed bumps. I am in love with these cars. Volvo is like a miracle car and I'm fortunate enough to have discovered them. They are also the safest cars on the road and very comfortable. The cargo in my wagon is huge. I love leaving new sports cars in the dust at stop lights with my 20 year old station wagon. Volvo for life! Report Abuse

1990 740 GLE Wagon MarK , 05/17/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car at 150,000 miles. Was dealer serviced from new and had all records. Regular oil changes at about 2500 miles using dino-oil. Had new timing and balance shaft belts, water pump. Zero rust, no accidents, very well kept inside and out. This has been one of the best vehicles I have ever owned. Now approaching 178,000 miles after driving for 2.5 years, it has been absolutely trouble free. Needs just regular maintenance. Just returned from 2000 mile problem free road trip. At 3000 rpm this car powers up any mountain and runs solid at 85 mph all day on the interstate. A bit sedate in city traffic, effortless on the freeway. Know several owners with over 300,000 miles. Report Abuse