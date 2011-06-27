Estimated values
2019 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,817
|$30,674
|$34,179
|Clean
|$27,273
|$30,077
|$33,513
|Average
|$26,185
|$28,883
|$32,181
|Rough
|$25,097
|$27,688
|$30,850
Estimated values
2019 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,250
|$26,741
|$29,794
|Clean
|$23,775
|$26,220
|$29,214
|Average
|$22,827
|$25,179
|$28,053
|Rough
|$21,878
|$24,137
|$26,892
Estimated values
2019 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,308
|$38,935
|$43,382
|Clean
|$34,618
|$38,177
|$42,537
|Average
|$33,237
|$36,661
|$40,847
|Rough
|$31,856
|$35,145
|$39,157
Estimated values
2019 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,422
|$33,547
|$37,378
|Clean
|$29,827
|$32,894
|$36,650
|Average
|$28,637
|$31,588
|$35,194
|Rough
|$27,447
|$30,281
|$33,738
Estimated values
2019 Volvo S90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,698
|$36,056
|$40,174
|Clean
|$32,058
|$35,354
|$39,392
|Average
|$30,779
|$33,950
|$37,827
|Rough
|$29,500
|$32,546
|$36,262