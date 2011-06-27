  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Volvo XC60 T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,796$9,310$11,141
Clean$6,455$8,833$10,542
Average$5,774$7,880$9,343
Rough$5,093$6,926$8,145
Estimated values
2011 Volvo XC60 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,463$7,341$8,713
Clean$5,189$6,966$8,244
Average$4,642$6,214$7,307
Rough$4,094$5,462$6,370
Estimated values
2011 Volvo XC60 T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,282$8,606$10,300
Clean$5,967$8,165$9,746
Average$5,338$7,284$8,638
Rough$4,708$6,403$7,530
Estimated values
2011 Volvo XC60 3.2 R-Design 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,501$8,642$10,209
Clean$6,175$8,200$9,659
Average$5,523$7,315$8,561
Rough$4,872$6,430$7,463
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Volvo XC60 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volvo XC60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,966 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Volvo XC60. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Volvo XC60 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Volvo XC60 ranges from $4,094 to $8,713, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Volvo XC60 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.