Used 2016 Volkswagen Touareg Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Touareg SUV
VR6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,479*
Total Cash Price
$25,969
VR6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,585*
Total Cash Price
$36,616
VR6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,041*
Total Cash Price
$35,837
VR6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,645*
Total Cash Price
$37,655
Touareg Diesel
TDI Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,509*
Total Cash Price
$26,488
TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,526*
Total Cash Price
$35,578
TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,538*
Total Cash Price
$27,008
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Touareg SUV VR6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$874
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$4,508
|Maintenance
|$2,519
|$1,596
|$1,357
|$372
|$3,109
|$8,953
|Repairs
|$455
|$527
|$617
|$721
|$843
|$3,163
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,402
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,397
|$1,123
|$831
|$520
|$188
|$4,059
|Depreciation
|$6,793
|$3,349
|$2,862
|$2,439
|$2,081
|$17,524
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,616
|$9,782
|$8,949
|$7,431
|$9,701
|$51,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Touareg SUV VR6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,197
|$1,232
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,348
|$6,356
|Maintenance
|$3,552
|$2,250
|$1,913
|$525
|$4,384
|$12,624
|Repairs
|$642
|$743
|$870
|$1,017
|$1,189
|$4,460
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,977
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,236
|Financing
|$1,970
|$1,583
|$1,172
|$733
|$265
|$5,723
|Depreciation
|$9,578
|$4,722
|$4,035
|$3,439
|$2,934
|$24,709
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,019
|$13,793
|$12,618
|$10,478
|$13,678
|$72,585
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Touareg SUV VR6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$6,221
|Maintenance
|$3,476
|$2,202
|$1,873
|$513
|$4,290
|$12,355
|Repairs
|$628
|$727
|$851
|$995
|$1,163
|$4,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,935
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,189
|Financing
|$1,928
|$1,550
|$1,147
|$718
|$259
|$5,601
|Depreciation
|$9,374
|$4,622
|$3,950
|$3,366
|$2,872
|$24,183
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,550
|$13,499
|$12,350
|$10,255
|$13,387
|$71,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Touareg SUV VR6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,346
|$1,386
|$6,537
|Maintenance
|$3,653
|$2,314
|$1,968
|$539
|$4,508
|$12,982
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$895
|$1,045
|$1,222
|$4,586
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,033
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,300
|Financing
|$2,026
|$1,628
|$1,205
|$754
|$273
|$5,886
|Depreciation
|$9,850
|$4,856
|$4,150
|$3,537
|$3,017
|$25,410
|Fuel
|$3,191
|$3,287
|$3,386
|$3,487
|$3,593
|$16,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,643
|$14,184
|$12,976
|$10,775
|$14,066
|$74,645
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Touareg Diesel TDI Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$891
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$4,598
|Maintenance
|$2,569
|$1,628
|$1,384
|$379
|$3,171
|$9,132
|Repairs
|$464
|$538
|$629
|$735
|$860
|$3,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,430
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,618
|Financing
|$1,425
|$1,145
|$848
|$530
|$192
|$4,140
|Depreciation
|$6,929
|$3,416
|$2,919
|$2,488
|$2,123
|$17,874
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,928
|$9,978
|$9,128
|$7,580
|$9,895
|$52,509
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Touareg Diesel TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,197
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$6,176
|Maintenance
|$3,451
|$2,187
|$1,859
|$510
|$4,259
|$12,266
|Repairs
|$623
|$722
|$845
|$988
|$1,155
|$4,333
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,921
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,173
|Financing
|$1,914
|$1,539
|$1,138
|$712
|$258
|$5,561
|Depreciation
|$9,306
|$4,588
|$3,921
|$3,341
|$2,851
|$24,008
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,394
|$13,401
|$12,260
|$10,180
|$13,290
|$70,526
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Touareg Diesel TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$883
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$4,688
|Maintenance
|$2,620
|$1,660
|$1,411
|$387
|$3,233
|$9,311
|Repairs
|$473
|$548
|$642
|$750
|$877
|$3,290
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,458
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,649
|Financing
|$1,453
|$1,168
|$864
|$541
|$196
|$4,221
|Depreciation
|$7,065
|$3,483
|$2,976
|$2,537
|$2,164
|$18,225
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,241
|$10,173
|$9,307
|$7,728
|$10,089
|$53,538
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volkswagen Touareg in Virginia is:not available
