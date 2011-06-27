Used 2015 Volkswagen Touareg Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Touareg SUV
V6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,471*
Total Cash Price
$23,847
TDI Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,104*
Total Cash Price
$32,029
V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,005*
Total Cash Price
$32,964
V6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,521*
Total Cash Price
$23,379
TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,579*
Total Cash Price
$32,263
TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,422*
Total Cash Price
$24,314
V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,905*
Total Cash Price
$33,900
V6 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,521*
Total Cash Price
$23,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Touareg SUV V6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$953
|$4,495
|Maintenance
|$1,330
|$1,149
|$266
|$2,459
|$1,824
|$7,028
|Repairs
|$529
|$614
|$718
|$839
|$980
|$3,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,481
|Financing
|$1,282
|$1,031
|$764
|$477
|$173
|$3,728
|Depreciation
|$6,432
|$3,029
|$2,588
|$2,206
|$1,883
|$16,138
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,959
|$9,055
|$7,663
|$9,407
|$8,387
|$48,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Touareg SUV TDI Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$6,038
|Maintenance
|$1,786
|$1,543
|$358
|$3,303
|$2,450
|$9,439
|Repairs
|$711
|$825
|$964
|$1,128
|$1,317
|$4,944
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,737
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,989
|Financing
|$1,722
|$1,385
|$1,026
|$641
|$233
|$5,007
|Depreciation
|$8,639
|$4,069
|$3,476
|$2,963
|$2,529
|$21,676
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,748
|$12,161
|$10,293
|$12,636
|$11,266
|$65,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Touareg SUV V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,317
|$6,214
|Maintenance
|$1,839
|$1,588
|$368
|$3,400
|$2,521
|$9,715
|Repairs
|$732
|$849
|$993
|$1,160
|$1,355
|$5,089
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,788
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,047
|Financing
|$1,772
|$1,426
|$1,056
|$660
|$240
|$5,154
|Depreciation
|$8,891
|$4,188
|$3,577
|$3,050
|$2,603
|$22,309
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,296
|$12,517
|$10,593
|$13,004
|$11,594
|$67,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Touareg SUV V6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$830
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$934
|$4,407
|Maintenance
|$1,304
|$1,126
|$261
|$2,411
|$1,788
|$6,890
|Repairs
|$519
|$602
|$704
|$823
|$961
|$3,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,268
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,452
|Financing
|$1,257
|$1,011
|$749
|$468
|$170
|$3,655
|Depreciation
|$6,306
|$2,970
|$2,537
|$2,163
|$1,846
|$15,822
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,685
|$8,877
|$7,513
|$9,223
|$8,223
|$47,521
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Touareg SUV TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$1,289
|$6,082
|Maintenance
|$1,800
|$1,554
|$360
|$3,327
|$2,467
|$9,508
|Repairs
|$716
|$831
|$972
|$1,136
|$1,326
|$4,980
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,750
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,004
|Financing
|$1,735
|$1,395
|$1,034
|$646
|$235
|$5,044
|Depreciation
|$8,702
|$4,099
|$3,501
|$2,985
|$2,547
|$21,834
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,885
|$12,250
|$10,368
|$12,728
|$11,348
|$65,579
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Touareg SUV TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$889
|$916
|$943
|$971
|$4,583
|Maintenance
|$1,356
|$1,171
|$271
|$2,507
|$1,860
|$7,166
|Repairs
|$540
|$626
|$732
|$856
|$999
|$3,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,319
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,510
|Financing
|$1,307
|$1,051
|$779
|$487
|$177
|$3,801
|Depreciation
|$6,558
|$3,089
|$2,638
|$2,250
|$1,920
|$16,455
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,232
|$9,232
|$7,814
|$9,592
|$8,552
|$49,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Touareg SUV V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$1,315
|$1,354
|$6,390
|Maintenance
|$1,891
|$1,633
|$378
|$3,496
|$2,593
|$9,991
|Repairs
|$753
|$873
|$1,021
|$1,193
|$1,393
|$5,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,839
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,105
|Financing
|$1,823
|$1,466
|$1,086
|$679
|$247
|$5,300
|Depreciation
|$9,144
|$4,307
|$3,679
|$3,136
|$2,677
|$22,942
|Fuel
|$3,191
|$3,287
|$3,386
|$3,487
|$3,593
|$16,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,843
|$12,872
|$10,894
|$13,373
|$11,923
|$68,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Touareg SUV V6 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$830
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$934
|$4,407
|Maintenance
|$1,304
|$1,126
|$261
|$2,411
|$1,788
|$6,890
|Repairs
|$519
|$602
|$704
|$823
|$961
|$3,609
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,268
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,452
|Financing
|$1,257
|$1,011
|$749
|$468
|$170
|$3,655
|Depreciation
|$6,306
|$2,970
|$2,537
|$2,163
|$1,846
|$15,822
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,685
|$8,877
|$7,513
|$9,223
|$8,223
|$47,521
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volkswagen Touareg in Virginia is:not available
