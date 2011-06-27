Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Touareg SUV
V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,051*
Total Cash Price
$30,893
V6 R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,709*
Total Cash Price
$30,236
V6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,840*
Total Cash Price
$31,770
V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,717*
Total Cash Price
$21,910
V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,530*
Total Cash Price
$24,758
Touareg Hybrid
Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,506*
Total Cash Price
$22,786
Touareg Diesel
TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,611*
Total Cash Price
$22,348
TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,262*
Total Cash Price
$30,017
TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,717*
Total Cash Price
$21,910
X Special Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,449*
Total Cash Price
$27,168
TDI R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,213*
Total Cash Price
$26,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Touareg SUV V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$5,974
|Maintenance
|$1,784
|$369
|$3,357
|$689
|$2,821
|$9,021
|Repairs
|$942
|$1,093
|$1,279
|$1,492
|$1,743
|$6,548
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,679
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,939
|Financing
|$1,661
|$1,337
|$988
|$619
|$224
|$4,829
|Depreciation
|$8,997
|$4,013
|$3,429
|$2,922
|$2,494
|$21,855
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,731
|$12,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,615
|$10,536
|$12,887
|$9,668
|$11,345
|$63,051
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Touareg SUV V6 R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$5,847
|Maintenance
|$1,746
|$362
|$3,286
|$675
|$2,761
|$8,829
|Repairs
|$922
|$1,070
|$1,252
|$1,460
|$1,706
|$6,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,644
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,897
|Financing
|$1,626
|$1,308
|$967
|$606
|$219
|$4,727
|Depreciation
|$8,806
|$3,927
|$3,356
|$2,859
|$2,441
|$21,390
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,447
|$2,520
|$2,596
|$2,673
|$12,610
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,219
|$10,311
|$12,613
|$9,463
|$11,103
|$61,709
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Touareg SUV V6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$6,144
|Maintenance
|$1,834
|$380
|$3,452
|$709
|$2,901
|$9,277
|Repairs
|$969
|$1,124
|$1,315
|$1,534
|$1,792
|$6,734
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,727
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,994
|Financing
|$1,708
|$1,375
|$1,016
|$637
|$231
|$4,966
|Depreciation
|$9,252
|$4,127
|$3,526
|$3,004
|$2,565
|$22,475
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,571
|$2,648
|$2,727
|$2,809
|$13,250
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,143
|$10,834
|$13,253
|$9,943
|$11,667
|$64,840
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Touareg SUV V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,237
|Maintenance
|$1,265
|$262
|$2,381
|$489
|$2,001
|$6,398
|Repairs
|$668
|$775
|$907
|$1,058
|$1,236
|$4,644
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,178
|$948
|$701
|$439
|$159
|$3,425
|Depreciation
|$6,381
|$2,846
|$2,432
|$2,072
|$1,769
|$15,500
|Fuel
|$1,721
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,881
|$1,937
|$9,138
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,202
|$7,472
|$9,140
|$6,857
|$8,046
|$44,717
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Touareg SUV V6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$1,015
|$4,788
|Maintenance
|$1,429
|$296
|$2,691
|$553
|$2,261
|$7,230
|Repairs
|$755
|$876
|$1,025
|$1,196
|$1,397
|$5,248
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,346
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,554
|Financing
|$1,331
|$1,071
|$792
|$496
|$180
|$3,870
|Depreciation
|$7,211
|$3,216
|$2,748
|$2,341
|$1,999
|$17,515
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$10,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,918
|$8,443
|$10,328
|$7,748
|$9,092
|$50,530
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Touareg Hybrid Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$830
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$934
|$4,406
|Maintenance
|$1,316
|$272
|$2,476
|$509
|$2,081
|$6,654
|Repairs
|$695
|$806
|$943
|$1,100
|$1,285
|$4,830
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,239
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,430
|Financing
|$1,225
|$986
|$729
|$457
|$165
|$3,562
|Depreciation
|$6,636
|$2,960
|$2,529
|$2,155
|$1,840
|$16,120
|Fuel
|$1,790
|$1,844
|$1,899
|$1,956
|$2,014
|$9,504
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,730
|$7,771
|$9,506
|$7,131
|$8,368
|$46,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Touareg Diesel TDI Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$4,322
|Maintenance
|$1,290
|$267
|$2,429
|$499
|$2,041
|$6,526
|Repairs
|$681
|$791
|$925
|$1,079
|$1,261
|$4,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,215
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,403
|Financing
|$1,202
|$967
|$715
|$448
|$162
|$3,494
|Depreciation
|$6,509
|$2,903
|$2,481
|$2,113
|$1,804
|$15,810
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$1,919
|$1,976
|$9,321
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,466
|$7,621
|$9,323
|$6,994
|$8,207
|$45,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Touareg Diesel TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$1,733
|$359
|$3,262
|$670
|$2,741
|$8,765
|Repairs
|$915
|$1,062
|$1,243
|$1,449
|$1,693
|$6,362
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,632
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,884
|Financing
|$1,614
|$1,299
|$960
|$601
|$218
|$4,692
|Depreciation
|$8,742
|$3,899
|$3,332
|$2,839
|$2,424
|$21,235
|Fuel
|$2,358
|$2,429
|$2,502
|$2,577
|$2,654
|$12,519
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,087
|$10,237
|$12,522
|$9,394
|$11,023
|$61,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Touareg Diesel TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,237
|Maintenance
|$1,265
|$262
|$2,381
|$489
|$2,001
|$6,398
|Repairs
|$668
|$775
|$907
|$1,058
|$1,236
|$4,644
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,191
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,178
|$948
|$701
|$439
|$159
|$3,425
|Depreciation
|$6,381
|$2,846
|$2,432
|$2,072
|$1,769
|$15,500
|Fuel
|$1,721
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,881
|$1,937
|$9,138
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,202
|$7,472
|$9,140
|$6,857
|$8,046
|$44,717
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Touareg Diesel X Special Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,254
|Maintenance
|$1,569
|$325
|$2,952
|$606
|$2,481
|$7,934
|Repairs
|$828
|$961
|$1,125
|$1,312
|$1,533
|$5,759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,477
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,705
|Financing
|$1,461
|$1,176
|$869
|$544
|$197
|$4,247
|Depreciation
|$7,912
|$3,529
|$3,016
|$2,569
|$2,194
|$19,220
|Fuel
|$2,134
|$2,199
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$11,331
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,370
|$9,265
|$11,334
|$8,503
|$9,977
|$55,449
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Touareg Diesel TDI R-Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$5,042
|Maintenance
|$1,505
|$312
|$2,833
|$582
|$2,381
|$7,614
|Repairs
|$795
|$922
|$1,079
|$1,259
|$1,471
|$5,526
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,417
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,636
|Financing
|$1,402
|$1,128
|$834
|$522
|$189
|$4,076
|Depreciation
|$7,593
|$3,387
|$2,894
|$2,466
|$2,105
|$18,445
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,173
|$2,238
|$2,305
|$10,874
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,710
|$8,892
|$10,877
|$8,160
|$9,575
|$53,213
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Touareg
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volkswagen Touareg in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019