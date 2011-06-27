  1. Home
Used 2007 Volkswagen Touareg Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Touareg
5(75%)4(0%)3(0%)2(25%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A Huge Money Sink

Anon, 06/05/2016
V10 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (4.9L 10cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
This car has cost me so much. Full synthetic oil changes, premium fuel (I average 17 mpg), and incredibly high maintenance cost. It's a very comfortable car but it's not worth the headaches and repairs. $300 for an O2 sensor, $900 for crank case vent valve, $373 for mass air flow sensor, and now the Cats need replacing....$1600. Additionally, the value of Touaregs and Volkswagen in general have gone way down due to the emissions scandals--it makes no difference whether your vehicle is a TDI or not. I ended up selling the car, taking out an unsecured loan to cover the negativity equity ($6200), and then purchased a Jeep. I haven't looked back.

Great German SUV - Go Drive

Robert, 01/16/2007
What a wonderful German engineered SUV! It is the best in its class, by far. I have had no problems with mine.

Diesel fan

Dick Bare, 11/08/2007
This is my second Touareg, first was a gasoline, 2004, had a few problems as it was the first year out, this car is much improved and a rocket ship, faster than the sister Porsche by .6 second, (Cayenne S), no problems so far in 5000 miles.

I love Virginia

Joyce Glick, 12/26/2018
V10 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (4.9L 10cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
Great car, super fast off the line, cruises we’ll and ya get great gas mileage. Minor interior problem with headrest piping out because the plastic ring breaks, one seat latch broke again because it’s olaatic and not metal. Once in 5 degree weather it took a long time to turn over (I forgot battery warmer) 2007-2109 at 81000 miles mostly cross-country and when I drive below 2 rpms at the speed limit I’ve gotten Virginia to go 780 miles on one complete tank of diesel. Bumped my previous record of 750 - rolls that out to approximately 21-24 mpg. The only drawback Ive had recently is all the mechanic who know and worked on her for 10 years have been replaced at the dealership. I’ve only had to change the glow-plugs once and did them all at the same time, and on rear window that a friends aomehow got off the rail and broke and one right front part that works the neumatics of the car going up/down while in auto vs comfort or sport. Back seat lays flat for pets or emergency bed and Virginia still drives like a dream. I maintain it on its regular schedule. I’ve also changed both batteries out twice at the same time. Minor thinks that weren’t though our are; the emergency key release (no you can get that cover off with a ball point pen per the instructions. But, a paperclip works great. (Good luck finding that tiny cover when it goes flying as you pry it off.) also the center concole they could of put a place to run the wires from plug to iPod without having to close the console door. My 2007 doesn’t have Bluetooth so I can’t hook up my phone. But in my car it would work on Germany lol. With a phone. It’s a heavy, safe car that’s reliable, fast, fun and can pull my airstream like nothing even up/down hills. And I just noticed I need a new air hose for the compressor plus I think they should update the navigation system without it costing me 300.00 because I did pay 75,000 cash for it. Plus the next year VW have free oil changes for life, etc etc. which VW should give to their “luxury” cars anyway. Overall roomy, comfortable, easy to drive on any road condition and last of the VW powerhouses. Reliable & responsive. I love my 2007 V-10 tdi (diesel)

