Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews

You have one? I'll buy it. jp , 11/04/2015 V6 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful 2012 was a good car (my son's car with 120,000) he still drives it. My 2005 with 72,000 miles IS great.That's from personal experience. Comfortable ,solid, feeling safe in it.Comfortable seats and plenty of room. Lock the differential and you can go anywhere. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not great but ok. SEAN9 , 10/31/2008 34 of 36 people found this review helpful I am a mechanic for a used German car dealer and I bought this trade in for fun, its a late build 2005. BTW 2004 is a lemon, mid to late build 2005+ is a good car. Positives: Interior, exterior, solid vehicle. Negatives: Terrible gas mileage, 6 speed transmission shifts constantly and hard, radio is horrific, small interior, too many electronic gizmos. 4.2L Audi engine is excellent. Its a tough German car not a smooth Japanese car. If you don't believe me go to web VW boards and check the car out, the transmission is the worst aspect of this vehicle but you can reprogram it with some success. Overall nice and somewhat better than some of the Mercedes I work on.

Great Vehichle Sandeep , 12/11/2007 22 of 23 people found this review helpful THis is our 2nd touareg. The 1st one was a buyback because of electrical problems that were never ending. However, we still loved the car and agreed to take a replacement Touareg. The 05 Touareg has met all our expectations is probaly the nicest SUV we saw while we were looking to make our purchase. We compared it to the BMX X5 and X3, Lexus, etc. However kept coming back to it. Even after our initial lemon Touareg, this is still our favourite vehicle and am glad we stuck with it. The 05' has been problem free since we have had it.

What a great ride! Mrs. Stacey Branger , 09/15/2015 V8 AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 8cyl 6A) 31 of 34 people found this review helpful This is a terrific SUV. Yes, its a gas hog, but the power, control, and creature comforts out weigh that particular negative. I bought this to haul my elderly handicap parents, and their scooters around town. We all love the smooth ride, AC, and Its turning capability. Its easy to climb in and out of, and we find that even though we do not plan on having more than three adults at a time, we are all happy with the space provided inside. Check timing belt, and tires. Expensive to replace. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value