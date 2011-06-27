Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tiguan SUV
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,015*
Total Cash Price
$15,193
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,775*
Total Cash Price
$15,497
SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,081*
Total Cash Price
$20,814
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,601*
Total Cash Price
$21,422
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,461*
Total Cash Price
$20,966
R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,536*
Total Cash Price
$15,801
R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,122*
Total Cash Price
$22,030
SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,015*
Total Cash Price
$15,193
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tiguan SUV S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$2,126
|$1,289
|$951
|$394
|$2,674
|$7,434
|Repairs
|$556
|$643
|$751
|$877
|$1,025
|$3,852
|Taxes & Fees
|$838
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,002
|Financing
|$817
|$657
|$487
|$304
|$110
|$2,375
|Depreciation
|$3,945
|$1,715
|$1,509
|$1,337
|$1,200
|$9,706
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,852
|$6,993
|$6,466
|$5,762
|$7,942
|$38,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tiguan SUV S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,068
|Maintenance
|$2,169
|$1,315
|$970
|$402
|$2,727
|$7,583
|Repairs
|$567
|$656
|$766
|$895
|$1,046
|$3,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$855
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,022
|Financing
|$833
|$670
|$497
|$310
|$112
|$2,423
|Depreciation
|$4,024
|$1,749
|$1,539
|$1,364
|$1,224
|$9,900
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,069
|$7,133
|$6,595
|$5,877
|$8,101
|$38,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tiguan SUV SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$5,464
|Maintenance
|$2,913
|$1,766
|$1,303
|$540
|$3,663
|$10,185
|Repairs
|$762
|$881
|$1,029
|$1,201
|$1,404
|$5,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,148
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,373
|Financing
|$1,119
|$900
|$667
|$416
|$151
|$3,254
|Depreciation
|$5,405
|$2,350
|$2,067
|$1,832
|$1,644
|$13,297
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,867
|$9,580
|$8,858
|$7,894
|$10,881
|$52,081
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tiguan SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,191
|$5,623
|Maintenance
|$2,998
|$1,817
|$1,341
|$556
|$3,770
|$10,482
|Repairs
|$784
|$907
|$1,059
|$1,237
|$1,445
|$5,431
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,182
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,413
|Financing
|$1,152
|$926
|$687
|$429
|$155
|$3,349
|Depreciation
|$5,562
|$2,418
|$2,128
|$1,885
|$1,692
|$13,685
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,301
|$9,860
|$9,117
|$8,124
|$11,198
|$53,601
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tiguan SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$5,503
|Maintenance
|$2,934
|$1,779
|$1,312
|$544
|$3,690
|$10,259
|Repairs
|$767
|$887
|$1,036
|$1,210
|$1,415
|$5,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,156
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,383
|Financing
|$1,127
|$907
|$672
|$420
|$152
|$3,277
|Depreciation
|$5,444
|$2,367
|$2,082
|$1,845
|$1,656
|$13,394
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,976
|$9,650
|$8,923
|$7,952
|$10,960
|$52,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tiguan SUV R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$879
|$4,148
|Maintenance
|$2,211
|$1,341
|$989
|$410
|$2,781
|$7,731
|Repairs
|$578
|$669
|$781
|$912
|$1,066
|$4,006
|Taxes & Fees
|$872
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,042
|Financing
|$850
|$683
|$506
|$316
|$114
|$2,470
|Depreciation
|$4,103
|$1,784
|$1,569
|$1,390
|$1,248
|$10,094
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,286
|$7,273
|$6,725
|$5,992
|$8,260
|$39,536
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Tiguan SUV R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,783
|Maintenance
|$3,083
|$1,869
|$1,379
|$571
|$3,877
|$10,779
|Repairs
|$806
|$932
|$1,089
|$1,272
|$1,486
|$5,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,215
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,453
|Financing
|$1,185
|$953
|$706
|$441
|$160
|$3,444
|Depreciation
|$5,720
|$2,487
|$2,188
|$1,939
|$1,740
|$14,074
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,735
|$10,140
|$9,376
|$8,355
|$11,516
|$55,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Tiguan
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan in Virginia is:not available
