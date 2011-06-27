Used 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Consumer Reviews
Un-Reliable after 50K miles!
I bought the car brand new in 2009 and it was a great drive at first. The car was awesome for the first 2 years. I drove it about 20k miles a year. It was so comfy and fun to drive esp on long trips. But, after about 50k miles, I had so many problems!! Those dreaded EPC lights would always come on! I ended up taking a huge loss on the car with another 1.5 years to pay off but I had safety concerns with a car that would stop accelerating in the middle of the road. I have heard the myths bout VW electrical issues but did not believe them until I bought my own VW. Unfortunately they are true.
Very disappointed!!
One of the worst Volkswagens I have ever driven. A car with less than 70k miles had to get a new engines, throttle issues, oil leak issue, and much more. I have never had any issue with other makers such as Toyota and Nissan. I highly do not recommend this vehicle or anything else from VW please do not purchase VW it so unreliable.
HUNK OF JUNK
I purchased my 2009 Tiguan used in 2012 and it only had 20k miles on it. Now I'm pushing 90k miles and sadly I still owe 6K. It all started in September when the timing chain mysteriously jumped, basically destroying the top end of the motor. The VW dealership fixed all that for 5.3k. I complained so loudly to VW of America they actually sent me a check for 2K because they know their car is a lemon. Even the guys at my dealership in Topeka, Kansas are saying "oh yes, these Tiguan engines have a lot of problems" Thanks Captain Obvious! 6 weeks after that disaster the transmission fluid cooler springs a leak, draining all the fluid, and destroying the transmission. No dash lights came on! That was another 25 hundred including a deal on a junk yard tranny and a hook up with a local mechanic, not the dealership. I tried to get VW of American to pony up some money to help with the transmission. Their response: "We made one good will payment for the last problem, we won't be doing it again." Now there's an oil leak. Dave at VW & BMW of Topeka tells me that the crank case vent valve went bad causing the rear main seal to blow out spewing oil all over the undercarriage of the car and on any parking spot I use. That's another 18hundred. Not under warranty. A terrible car. A bad experience. Never VW again. Ever.
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
Fun to Drive, but Not Fun to Own
My dad got this car in 2012 used. One previous owner, no problems. The turbo is punchy and this car is so responsive--super fun to drive. It's comfortable, got great space in the back seat and the trunk, and corners on a dime. None of that matters, though, because in 2015 it went lemon. After doing around $2,000 repairs to the leaky sunroof and some other minor things, the engine quit. Kaput. We sank $7,000 more into replacing the engine. This car has almost cost itself over in repairs since we got it, and I can't in good faith recommend it to anyone.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Car of my nightmares.
Thinking about buying a used VW Tiguan??? Don't do it!!! After purchasing this car at 96kmiles "clean title and carfax", this car has given me nothing but problems! Crankshaft sensor ~ $500, MAJOR oil leak ~ $1000, Shorted out Multifunction Sensor due to RAIN ~ $500... I bought this car to save on a car payment and I'm just pouring money into it literally EVERY month.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tiguan
Related Used 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner