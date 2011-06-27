Used 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Consumer Reviews

Un-Reliable after 50K miles! negaverse , 01/10/2013 62 of 63 people found this review helpful I bought the car brand new in 2009 and it was a great drive at first. The car was awesome for the first 2 years. I drove it about 20k miles a year. It was so comfy and fun to drive esp on long trips. But, after about 50k miles, I had so many problems!! Those dreaded EPC lights would always come on! I ended up taking a huge loss on the car with another 1.5 years to pay off but I had safety concerns with a car that would stop accelerating in the middle of the road. I have heard the myths bout VW electrical issues but did not believe them until I bought my own VW. Unfortunately they are true. Report Abuse

Very disappointed!! Josue Lopez , 03/02/2015 SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 44 of 45 people found this review helpful One of the worst Volkswagens I have ever driven. A car with less than 70k miles had to get a new engines, throttle issues, oil leak issue, and much more. I have never had any issue with other makers such as Toyota and Nissan. I highly do not recommend this vehicle or anything else from VW please do not purchase VW it so unreliable. Report Abuse

HUNK OF JUNK Al Carl , 04/11/2016 SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 41 of 44 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2009 Tiguan used in 2012 and it only had 20k miles on it. Now I'm pushing 90k miles and sadly I still owe 6K. It all started in September when the timing chain mysteriously jumped, basically destroying the top end of the motor. The VW dealership fixed all that for 5.3k. I complained so loudly to VW of America they actually sent me a check for 2K because they know their car is a lemon. Even the guys at my dealership in Topeka, Kansas are saying "oh yes, these Tiguan engines have a lot of problems" Thanks Captain Obvious! 6 weeks after that disaster the transmission fluid cooler springs a leak, draining all the fluid, and destroying the transmission. No dash lights came on! That was another 25 hundred including a deal on a junk yard tranny and a hook up with a local mechanic, not the dealership. I tried to get VW of American to pony up some money to help with the transmission. Their response: "We made one good will payment for the last problem, we won't be doing it again." Now there's an oil leak. Dave at VW & BMW of Topeka tells me that the crank case vent valve went bad causing the rear main seal to blow out spewing oil all over the undercarriage of the car and on any parking spot I use. That's another 18hundred. Not under warranty. A terrible car. A bad experience. Never VW again. Ever. Technology Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Fun to Drive, but Not Fun to Own Erin T. , 08/28/2017 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful My dad got this car in 2012 used. One previous owner, no problems. The turbo is punchy and this car is so responsive--super fun to drive. It's comfortable, got great space in the back seat and the trunk, and corners on a dime. None of that matters, though, because in 2015 it went lemon. After doing around $2,000 repairs to the leaky sunroof and some other minor things, the engine quit. Kaput. We sank $7,000 more into replacing the engine. This car has almost cost itself over in repairs since we got it, and I can't in good faith recommend it to anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse