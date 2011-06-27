Estimated values
2005 BMW 7 Series 760i 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,898
|$5,307
|$6,085
|Clean
|$3,486
|$4,751
|$5,446
|Average
|$2,661
|$3,640
|$4,169
|Rough
|$1,836
|$2,529
|$2,892
Estimated values
2005 BMW 7 Series 745Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,738
|$3,709
|$4,244
|Clean
|$2,449
|$3,321
|$3,799
|Average
|$1,869
|$2,544
|$2,908
|Rough
|$1,290
|$1,768
|$2,017
Estimated values
2005 BMW 7 Series 745i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,666
|$3,580
|$4,085
|Clean
|$2,384
|$3,206
|$3,656
|Average
|$1,820
|$2,456
|$2,799
|Rough
|$1,256
|$1,707
|$1,941
Estimated values
2005 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,884
|$5,833
|$6,365
|Clean
|$4,368
|$5,223
|$5,697
|Average
|$3,334
|$4,001
|$4,361
|Rough
|$2,301
|$2,780
|$3,025