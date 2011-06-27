Estimated values
2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,252
|$23,134
|$25,990
|Clean
|$19,600
|$22,377
|$25,103
|Average
|$18,296
|$20,862
|$23,328
|Rough
|$16,993
|$19,347
|$21,553
Estimated values
2015 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,057
|$26,086
|$29,091
|Clean
|$22,315
|$25,231
|$28,097
|Average
|$20,830
|$23,523
|$26,111
|Rough
|$19,346
|$21,815
|$24,124