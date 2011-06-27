Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Passat Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,649*
Total Cash Price
$16,359
V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,852*
Total Cash Price
$21,972
SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,133*
Total Cash Price
$22,614
SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,172*
Total Cash Price
$22,132
V6 SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$33,289*
Total Cash Price
$16,680
R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,009*
Total Cash Price
$16,038
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,413*
Total Cash Price
$23,255
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Passat Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$740
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$3,812
|Maintenance
|$369
|$1,895
|$1,490
|$839
|$1,642
|$6,236
|Repairs
|$359
|$522
|$611
|$714
|$834
|$3,041
|Taxes & Fees
|$900
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,067
|Financing
|$880
|$707
|$524
|$327
|$118
|$2,557
|Depreciation
|$3,882
|$1,688
|$1,485
|$1,316
|$1,181
|$9,552
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,311
|$6,832
|$6,190
|$5,337
|$5,979
|$32,649
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Passat Sedan V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$5,120
|Maintenance
|$496
|$2,545
|$2,002
|$1,128
|$2,206
|$8,376
|Repairs
|$482
|$701
|$821
|$959
|$1,121
|$4,084
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,208
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,433
|Financing
|$1,182
|$949
|$704
|$440
|$159
|$3,435
|Depreciation
|$5,214
|$2,267
|$1,995
|$1,767
|$1,586
|$12,830
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,163
|$9,176
|$8,315
|$7,168
|$8,031
|$43,852
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Passat Sedan SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$5,269
|Maintenance
|$510
|$2,620
|$2,060
|$1,160
|$2,270
|$8,621
|Repairs
|$496
|$722
|$845
|$987
|$1,153
|$4,203
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,475
|Financing
|$1,217
|$977
|$725
|$453
|$164
|$3,535
|Depreciation
|$5,366
|$2,334
|$2,053
|$1,819
|$1,633
|$13,205
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,489
|$9,444
|$8,557
|$7,377
|$8,265
|$45,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Passat Sedan SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$5,157
|Maintenance
|$500
|$2,564
|$2,016
|$1,136
|$2,222
|$8,437
|Repairs
|$486
|$707
|$827
|$966
|$1,129
|$4,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,217
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,443
|Financing
|$1,191
|$956
|$709
|$443
|$160
|$3,460
|Depreciation
|$5,252
|$2,284
|$2,009
|$1,780
|$1,598
|$12,924
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,244
|$9,243
|$8,375
|$7,220
|$8,090
|$44,172
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Passat Sedan V6 SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$3,886
|Maintenance
|$376
|$1,932
|$1,519
|$856
|$1,674
|$6,359
|Repairs
|$366
|$532
|$623
|$728
|$851
|$3,100
|Taxes & Fees
|$917
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,088
|Financing
|$898
|$721
|$535
|$334
|$121
|$2,607
|Depreciation
|$3,958
|$1,721
|$1,514
|$1,342
|$1,204
|$9,740
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,474
|$6,966
|$6,312
|$5,441
|$6,096
|$33,289
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Passat Sedan R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$3,737
|Maintenance
|$362
|$1,858
|$1,461
|$823
|$1,610
|$6,114
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$599
|$700
|$818
|$2,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$882
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,046
|Financing
|$863
|$693
|$514
|$321
|$116
|$2,507
|Depreciation
|$3,806
|$1,655
|$1,456
|$1,290
|$1,158
|$9,365
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,148
|$6,698
|$6,069
|$5,232
|$5,862
|$32,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Passat Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,419
|Maintenance
|$525
|$2,694
|$2,118
|$1,193
|$2,335
|$8,865
|Repairs
|$510
|$742
|$869
|$1,015
|$1,186
|$4,322
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,279
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,517
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,005
|$745
|$465
|$168
|$3,635
|Depreciation
|$5,519
|$2,400
|$2,111
|$1,871
|$1,679
|$13,579
|Fuel
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,076
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,815
|$9,712
|$8,800
|$7,586
|$8,500
|$46,413
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Volkswagen Passat in Virginia is:not available
