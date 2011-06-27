Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Diesel Consumer Reviews
Great fun & economical car.
Looks great, responsive in acceleration, handling, and braking. Had it about a month. Previous cars were Camry XLE V6 and Infiniti I30. VW has a 110+ wheelbase which gives it a better ride than my Camry. The 2.0 TDI is responsive - 3.9 torque and breaks loose if not careful. Ride is quiet on 18" wheels. Previous reviewer got a Base model, with a 5 cylinder engine. If he paid $32k it was well over List Price!
2014 Volkswagen Passat TDI SEL Premium, Automatic: 3 Months / 7K Miles
Researching The Cost: I researched and test drove many vehicles, including Ford Fusion Hybrid, Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, Lexus Hybrids, Honda Hybrids and even some fuel efficient Buicks. I considered that if I was going to get a car that had great gas mileage, then the sticker price had also better make sense. I didnt want to pay an extra $8k for a car that would save me only $2k in fuel costs. So, it had to make sense base upon sticker price, residual value and fuel economy. The Passat came out ahead because the car was less expensive than the others (even loaded), and had an acceptable high fuel economy.
Unmatched TDI mileage, huge and comfortable, early build quality worries
1) Mileage: You will get blown away - the EPA numbers are junk (as usual) but in the opposite direction of gas cars. Here you get more, a lot MORE than claimed. Note: Hybrids will always outperform in stop and go city traffic. However, on the highway, diesels will blow hybrids away. The choice is thus dependent on driving environment. 2) The engine is silk smooth, once above 1.3k rpm. 3) The car is big, especially the back seat and the trunk. 4) Suspension is on the softer side and absorbs bumps very nicely. 5) Very low road noise 6) Have had a couple of squeeks and rattles from the dashboard in the first month. A little worried about build quality.
My Dad's Volkswagen
Like the title says, this really is my dad's Volkswagen. I traded in my '12 GolfR for this after my dad's glowing review of his '13 TDI SE. This is my 4th VW, and I'm as happy as ever. Build quality is top notch, with a lux leather/suede combo for the seats, and upgraded faux woodgrain for the '14 model. Gas mileage (why we buy these) is better than advertised. On 85 miles of mixed driving yesterday, I averaged 43+mpg when I parked at my door. The Fender sound system is great, and Bluetooth seems more clear than in my GolfR. The leg room in the back is incredible, and there's quite a bit of trunk space (though not as much vertical space as you might hope). Overall, I'm thanking my dad.
Exceeds Expectaions
Having gone through literally a dozen or more of newer type cars over the last decade I can safely say that this car lives up to and exceeds expectations. No car is perfect and there are a couple of annoyances such as the traction control (too intrusive), or the slow navigation unit; but car is fantastic. I've had it 2 months and average right at 40mpg all the time. I just took it on a 1100 mile trip and averaged 42mpg going between 75 and 84 mph. Also, acceleration is great all around. This is only the third car I've owned that exceeded gas mileage (others were 2013 Mercedes and 2008 Golf GTI). Overall the car is solid with no rattles. It's an excellent family car.
Sponsored cars related to the Passat
Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Passat Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner