Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

My First Volkswagen

trashman00, 12/09/2011
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

I recently leased this car because it caught my eye while working one day. The interior space is awesome!! We are big people all over 6ft. Legroom to spare all around. Fun to drive when shifting to Sport-Mode. Great bang for buck!! All my neighbors seem to love it. My only gripe so far is the car doors make a boing sound when closing them. I don't like that and find it annoying. Overall I'm pleased and I would recommend this car for looks, interior space, and decent performance.

2012 Passat SEL Premium

lighthouse2012, 05/11/2012
36 of 38 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2012 Passat on April 22nd. 1. Infotainment unit was replaced after 2 visits to the dealership. 2. Infotainment continues to not function properly. 3. Driver side door rattles and squeaks upon opening and closing of door. 4. Steering Wheel is not aligned to center. 5. Strutts replaced due to loud noise upon turning left or right at high and low speeds. 6. The dealership has yet to resolve other issues.

unexpected pleasant surprise

imfarkle, 10/26/2011
33 of 35 people found this review helpful

I never expected to do a deal,but i had read alot of good things about the new passat, and went for a test drive.I tested the V6 SEL and i fell in love with it. I've had it for 1 month 1000 miles. I still love it, No problems so far.

Couldn't be happier!

silo3, 01/18/2012
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I love this car. After serious comparison shopping, no other car in the class came close in terms of interior size, instrument layout, and aggressive pricing. The car is well appointed, handles and rides nicely, and has a great service agreement. Many reviewers have said is that the styling is boring. Sorry, but I got mine in black/black and it's anything but boring. I'd call it "classic." And it's a design that will stand up over time. In fact the 2012 Passat is an antidote to the excessive curves and swoops of the Japanese makes. Definitely put the 2012 Passat on your list if you're looking for a mid-priced sedan.

My first VW

shandipassat12, 02/16/2012
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

With the new Passat, what grabbed me was the luxurious exterior style...without knowing any better, you'd think it was an Audi A6, which the Passat shares the same frame with. The interior space is unbelievable paired with a HUGE trunk...best in both areas in the "Mid-Size Class." I like technology, well I got everything I need a lower trim on the Passat: Auto headlights, bluetooth, a Premium 8 touch-screen radio with SIRIUS (YAY!), dual climate control. The car is extemely user friendly and the dash layout is flush and simple...not complicated or a million buttons like Honda. The 2.5L engine is SMOOTH!! No hesitation in acceleration, jerking, all around THE BEST CAR I'VE BOUGHT!

