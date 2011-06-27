Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

My First Volkswagen trashman00 , 12/09/2011 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I recently leased this car because it caught my eye while working one day. The interior space is awesome!! We are big people all over 6ft. Legroom to spare all around. Fun to drive when shifting to Sport-Mode. Great bang for buck!! All my neighbors seem to love it. My only gripe so far is the car doors make a boing sound when closing them. I don't like that and find it annoying. Overall I'm pleased and I would recommend this car for looks, interior space, and decent performance. Report Abuse

2012 Passat SEL Premium lighthouse2012 , 05/11/2012 36 of 38 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2012 Passat on April 22nd. 1. Infotainment unit was replaced after 2 visits to the dealership. 2. Infotainment continues to not function properly. 3. Driver side door rattles and squeaks upon opening and closing of door. 4. Steering Wheel is not aligned to center. 5. Strutts replaced due to loud noise upon turning left or right at high and low speeds. 6. The dealership has yet to resolve other issues. Report Abuse

unexpected pleasant surprise imfarkle , 10/26/2011 33 of 35 people found this review helpful I never expected to do a deal,but i had read alot of good things about the new passat, and went for a test drive.I tested the V6 SEL and i fell in love with it. I've had it for 1 month 1000 miles. I still love it, No problems so far. Report Abuse

Couldn't be happier! silo3 , 01/18/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I love this car. After serious comparison shopping, no other car in the class came close in terms of interior size, instrument layout, and aggressive pricing. The car is well appointed, handles and rides nicely, and has a great service agreement. Many reviewers have said is that the styling is boring. Sorry, but I got mine in black/black and it's anything but boring. I'd call it "classic." And it's a design that will stand up over time. In fact the 2012 Passat is an antidote to the excessive curves and swoops of the Japanese makes. Definitely put the 2012 Passat on your list if you're looking for a mid-priced sedan. Report Abuse