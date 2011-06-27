Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews
Follow Up
Follow up to review last year. Car is not 2+ years old with 39K Miles. Runs beautifully, with one recall for a switch, one service for a loose A/C condensation hose - both free of charge. Still as tight and sweet as when purchased, and the Perellis are still in great shape. So far, so good!
Great German Car
Have had this '09 since 8/09. It runs flawlessly and is a very enjoyable family sedan. Storage is HUGE, performance is tight and torque is excellent. High end smooth comfortable ride with great control. Most of the benefits of Audi w/o price tag. Great bargains to be had (this one was $5K off sticker). No, not as cheap as a Camry or Honda, but much more style, class and fun to drive. This car is a sleeper and soon to be changed and produced in Mexico - it's a buy.
Great Car, Great Value, More room than monster SUVs
I've owned mine since June /09. I was skeptical at first - somewhat odd looks, VW reputation for marginal reliability, not all the luxury I really wanted. However on test drive changed that. The 2.0L turbo engine is fantastic - quick, responsive, pulls very hard when you mash the throttle. The 6 speed transmission is mated perfectly to it and is smooth and accurate in shifts. So far, so good. I've got 36K+ miles of mostly highway driving and no breakdowns/strands/failed starts. No maintenance costs either with first 2 years covered. Some trim pieces have broken due to little kiddie fingers. I would highly recommend this car for anyone looking for an alternative to ridiculously oversized SUV
Fun
This has been a great car. Love the size of the trunk and the power tail gate great. The leatherette is actually really nice feeling. The engine can really pull this car if you step on the gas.
Extremely Unreliable
The car is stylish, but unfortunately seems to break down frequently. I have under 30,000 miles and have had the throttle body replaced, throttle body wiring, and steering column replaced. It has left me stranded 5 times. Probably the least reliable car I have ever owned. I'm totally bummed I have a 4 year 60,000 mile lease, it's a horrible car
Sponsored cars related to the Passat
Related Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner