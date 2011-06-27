Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

Follow Up mbehn , 10/28/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Follow up to review last year. Car is not 2+ years old with 39K Miles. Runs beautifully, with one recall for a switch, one service for a loose A/C condensation hose - both free of charge. Still as tight and sweet as when purchased, and the Perellis are still in great shape. So far, so good! Report Abuse

Great German Car mbehn , 12/23/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Have had this '09 since 8/09. It runs flawlessly and is a very enjoyable family sedan. Storage is HUGE, performance is tight and torque is excellent. High end smooth comfortable ride with great control. Most of the benefits of Audi w/o price tag. Great bargains to be had (this one was $5K off sticker). No, not as cheap as a Camry or Honda, but much more style, class and fun to drive. This car is a sleeper and soon to be changed and produced in Mexico - it's a buy. Report Abuse

Great Car, Great Value, More room than monster SUVs ray4now , 07/26/2011 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I've owned mine since June /09. I was skeptical at first - somewhat odd looks, VW reputation for marginal reliability, not all the luxury I really wanted. However on test drive changed that. The 2.0L turbo engine is fantastic - quick, responsive, pulls very hard when you mash the throttle. The 6 speed transmission is mated perfectly to it and is smooth and accurate in shifts. So far, so good. I've got 36K+ miles of mostly highway driving and no breakdowns/strands/failed starts. No maintenance costs either with first 2 years covered. Some trim pieces have broken due to little kiddie fingers. I would highly recommend this car for anyone looking for an alternative to ridiculously oversized SUV Report Abuse

Fun EJScott , 12/26/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This has been a great car. Love the size of the trunk and the power tail gate great. The leatherette is actually really nice feeling. The engine can really pull this car if you step on the gas. Report Abuse