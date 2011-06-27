Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

Another great VW Robert Clark , 01/27/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We have owned several VWs and this is by far the most comfortable on the road. Recently drove 1200 straight through with wonderful comfort. A great ride and fun to drive. Report Abuse

new Passat rvfool , 12/01/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Just got the car. Surprise by the power. Fun to drive but wife having problem with turbo and a lead foot. I had a 05 TDI Passat before. This is bigger. Miss the mileage of the diesel. Tires are expensive because of the 17" wheels and they are a summer thead. Needed snow right away. Comfortable and a better car for me than the CC. Did not like the low roof, rear view mirror or performance of the CC. There is a lot of leg room front and back. Wish it had blue tooth, homelink, and memory seats.

100K Mile and still going strong mj48 , 06/20/2013 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car new for my wife and have never had any but normal wear and tear issues. Living in a snowy climate I did have to change the tires but other than that a great car. Performance is great. It has a good ride and a lot of standard features. I chose this car over Toyota and Honda.

Road warrior farfugnugen , 01/13/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This car averages 22 city 27 Hwy (@75- 80). If the road is good, the car is great, smooth ride, fairly quiet, excellent feedback and handling. 70 mph no different the 90 mph. If you live where the roads are bad, this car is not for you 70 mph will not be tolerable, lots of road noise, and you will feel each bump. Driver seat is great, IPOD could be better(can't see the songs, only track numbers), radio is better then o,k but not great. JPL. BOSE, infinty much better. Very good with one driver on goods roads or in heavy traffic. I love the electronic break, so you can relieve foot pressure with stop and go traffic. 30,000 mile a year road warrior,the seat is the second best I've had. 8k mile