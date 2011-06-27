Used 2005 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews
2005 Passat
To be honest I haven't had any problems with my 2005 VW. It has worked great, it is fun to drive maybe too fun....I get a lot of speeding tickets in it and I've been pulled over several times going like 5-10 over so maybe it looks fast too!? As for everything else I get regular inspections on the car and it works great. Just have to take car of it. Take it to the dealership at least once a year to run diagnostics and you're good to go.
Extensive Repairs All The Time.
I purchased a used 2005 Volkswagen Passat in 2011, with just about 107k miles on it. Being a VW I expected repairs in the years to come, but not the frequency that I experienced. In less then 5 years of owning this car, I have spent over 7K in car repairs. Its one thing to fix normal wear and tear, such as replacing breaks, and worn out tires, but to replace the engine mounts, hinges on the trunk, the window panel,screws on the door which somehow fell off, replaced the air pump which had water in it, work done on the sunroof which seemed to have issues closing, exhaust problems in the car, the temperature gage which broke, and the hood rod. Basically one repair after another. I have never owned a car with this much constant repair issues. Probably the worst car I have owned, and best decision was to discard this car, which I should have done years ago. Imagine, taking it to the shop 7 times in the last 13 months I owned the vehicle, totaling over 4k in repairs. Again, wish I sold it years ago, I didn't. I learned my lesson, never buy a older car with extensive miles on it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Money Pit
Bought this car used in 2009, drive only highway miles and this car has been nothing but problems. Last year alone it cost me $6500 in repair bills. VW dealers are no help, even with used car warranty it covers nothing.
2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion Wagon
The only negative about my 2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion is that the engine is a little underpowered. However, that translates into better gas mileage than I had expected. All in all, this is a wonderful car and a great choice for the snowy roads in Vermont where I keep it.
Beware VW Fans!!!!
After owning VW's for years this will be my last. I actually traded the Passat today for a BMW and I couldn't be more relieved. The problems and repairs have been unending from the start. Under 3 mo. old, the sunroof leaked and all of the carpet had to be replaced, I have replaced (3) Front axles, a valve cover gasket, numerous sensors, the thermastat, (3) window regulators, motor mounts, Both headlights because they turned white after three years and wouldn't pass inspection. I even had to replace the antenna and the oil dip stick because they fell apart. Lastly the interior trim peeled off (VW sprays a coating over plastic - ???) All this at 75000 miles! The services every 5K are COSTLY!
