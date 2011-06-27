Used 2005 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

2005 Passat drcar1 , 04/23/2012 29 of 29 people found this review helpful To be honest I haven't had any problems with my 2005 VW. It has worked great, it is fun to drive maybe too fun....I get a lot of speeding tickets in it and I've been pulled over several times going like 5-10 over so maybe it looks fast too!? As for everything else I get regular inspections on the car and it works great. Just have to take car of it. Take it to the dealership at least once a year to run diagnostics and you're good to go. Report Abuse

Extensive Repairs All The Time. Jerry Balat , 04/11/2015 GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 23 of 26 people found this review helpful I purchased a used 2005 Volkswagen Passat in 2011, with just about 107k miles on it. Being a VW I expected repairs in the years to come, but not the frequency that I experienced. In less then 5 years of owning this car, I have spent over 7K in car repairs. Its one thing to fix normal wear and tear, such as replacing breaks, and worn out tires, but to replace the engine mounts, hinges on the trunk, the window panel,screws on the door which somehow fell off, replaced the air pump which had water in it, work done on the sunroof which seemed to have issues closing, exhaust problems in the car, the temperature gage which broke, and the hood rod. Basically one repair after another. I have never owned a car with this much constant repair issues. Probably the worst car I have owned, and best decision was to discard this car, which I should have done years ago. Imagine, taking it to the shop 7 times in the last 13 months I owned the vehicle, totaling over 4k in repairs. Again, wish I sold it years ago, I didn't. I learned my lesson, never buy a older car with extensive miles on it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Money Pit jjroadtrip , 01/10/2013 13 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought this car used in 2009, drive only highway miles and this car has been nothing but problems. Last year alone it cost me $6500 in repair bills. VW dealers are no help, even with used car warranty it covers nothing.

2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion Wagon dnichols , 12/13/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The only negative about my 2005 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion is that the engine is a little underpowered. However, that translates into better gas mileage than I had expected. All in all, this is a wonderful car and a great choice for the snowy roads in Vermont where I keep it.