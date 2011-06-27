Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2000 Passat
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG241818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.4/475.6 mi.246.0/360.8 mi.246.0/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG241818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l2.8 l2.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm190 hp @ 6000 rpm190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.39.7 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.1 in.184.1 in.183.8 in.
Curb weight3043 lbs.3532 lbs.3655 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.10.0 cu.ft.36.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.4.9 in.4.3 in.
Height57.5 in.57.5 in.59.0 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.106.4 in.106.4 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Magic
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright Green Pearl
  • Blue Anthracite
  • Candy White
  • Satin Silver
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Gray
