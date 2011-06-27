Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|24
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/29 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|344.4/475.6 mi.
|246.0/360.8 mi.
|246.0/360.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|206 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|2.8 l
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 5700 rpm
|190 hp @ 6000 rpm
|190 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|39.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.3 in.
|35.3 in.
|35.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|184.1 in.
|184.1 in.
|183.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3043 lbs.
|3532 lbs.
|3655 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.0 cu.ft.
|10.0 cu.ft.
|36.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.3 in.
|4.9 in.
|4.3 in.
|Height
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|59.0 in.
|Wheel base
|106.4 in.
|106.4 in.
|106.4 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|no
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Passat
Related Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack