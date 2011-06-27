Used 1996 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews
runs forever
I've had this 1996 passat since it was brand new and it's been in the shop no more than 3 or 4 times. I have the car in a manual (I hate automatics) and the ORIGINAL clutch is still working perfectly. There's a little rust on the drivers side door, but I live in a heavily salted part of Vermont, so that's understandable. The fuel economy is great for such an old car (28-34 mpg). The gearing gets a little iffy on the highway with a 4 cylinder (it does 70mph at 3200 rpm). Overall a really nice car with a great audio system in a car that refuses to fail.
NEVER AGAIN!
I will never buy a VW again. I can't believe how much $$$ I've spent repairing this car - even the guy at garage says he can't believe how often he sees me. It's in the shop as I write this! Sure its kinda fun drive, but I'm not having any fun at all driving a rental yet again while the suspension and air conditioner compressor replaced. Got luck when the transmission went at about 100 miles to go on my drive train warranty. NEVER AGAIN!
No more VWs
As almost all reviews have implied this car is too expensive to service and problems are constant. VW should have recalled the entire car. Yes, great V6 engine but definitely a real headache and expensive to repair.
Plagued with Problems
Repairs for this vehicle are frequent and expensive, and VW does everything possible to get out of warranty agreements. Here is my list of MAJOR, not minor, defects occuring since I bought my car: (1) battery exploded when car started (2) electric cluster panel showing mileage, gas, odometer not functioning (3) transmission died (4) failed smog check - Gross Poluter (5) trunk & driver window won't open (6) leather seats cracked (7) seat warmers broke
My Worst Nightmare......
is this VW Passat!! The service center (NOT VW affiliated) has pronounced it "possessed"!! Approx. every 2K miles another MAJOR COSTLY premature repair. When the ignition, wires & coil pack had to be replaced at 46K VW President's rep said it was fair wear & tear - GIVE ME A BREAK!! I cannot afford to keep this car another day and I'm thinking this would be a good case for JUDGE JUDY to arbitrate since VW's agreement w/BBB conveniently cuts off at 36K!!!!
