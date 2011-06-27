  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 1996 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Used 1996 Volkswagen Passat Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Passat
5(15%)4(28%)3(39%)2(18%)1(0%)
3.4
39 reviews
Write a review
See all Passats for sale
List Price Estimate
$748 - $1,828
Used Passat for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

runs forever

carracer, 06/17/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've had this 1996 passat since it was brand new and it's been in the shop no more than 3 or 4 times. I have the car in a manual (I hate automatics) and the ORIGINAL clutch is still working perfectly. There's a little rust on the drivers side door, but I live in a heavily salted part of Vermont, so that's understandable. The fuel economy is great for such an old car (28-34 mpg). The gearing gets a little iffy on the highway with a 4 cylinder (it does 70mph at 3200 rpm). Overall a really nice car with a great audio system in a car that refuses to fail.

Report Abuse

NEVER AGAIN!

nofear, 07/17/2002
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

I will never buy a VW again. I can't believe how much $$$ I've spent repairing this car - even the guy at garage says he can't believe how often he sees me. It's in the shop as I write this! Sure its kinda fun drive, but I'm not having any fun at all driving a rental yet again while the suspension and air conditioner compressor replaced. Got luck when the transmission went at about 100 miles to go on my drive train warranty. NEVER AGAIN!

Report Abuse

No more VWs

tyler, 09/06/2008
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

As almost all reviews have implied this car is too expensive to service and problems are constant. VW should have recalled the entire car. Yes, great V6 engine but definitely a real headache and expensive to repair.

Report Abuse

Plagued with Problems

mlm, 04/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Repairs for this vehicle are frequent and expensive, and VW does everything possible to get out of warranty agreements. Here is my list of MAJOR, not minor, defects occuring since I bought my car: (1) battery exploded when car started (2) electric cluster panel showing mileage, gas, odometer not functioning (3) transmission died (4) failed smog check - Gross Poluter (5) trunk & driver window won't open (6) leather seats cracked (7) seat warmers broke

Report Abuse

My Worst Nightmare......

circles, 04/25/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

is this VW Passat!! The service center (NOT VW affiliated) has pronounced it "possessed"!! Approx. every 2K miles another MAJOR COSTLY premature repair. When the ignition, wires & coil pack had to be replaced at 46K VW President's rep said it was fair wear & tear - GIVE ME A BREAK!! I cannot afford to keep this car another day and I'm thinking this would be a good case for JUDGE JUDY to arbitrate since VW's agreement w/BBB conveniently cuts off at 36K!!!!

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Passats for sale

Related Used 1996 Volkswagen Passat Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles