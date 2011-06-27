Used 1994 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews
Can't beat it - better than Accord
We've owned the Passat since new in 1994. We test drove the Honda Accord, Mitubishi Galant, and Ford Taurus. Honda was intriguing but more expensive by several grand. The other two were just not in the same class. Hands down the Passat was the most fun to drive.
Great Car
The Passat is a great vehicle. Only problem and it's been a big one is that after 115000 miles my transmission gave out. My mechanic who sent it to an authorized VW service center has had the car on and off for the last 3 months while they try to work out the kinks. Have a 1987 Quantum(the original Passat) and after over 200000 miles the original transmission gave out. Lets see an American car do that.
Best car I've owned
This car is a great valus. I bought this car off a freind who was returning to Germany and didn't want to ship a car. He unloaded it on me for a song and I wasn't sure what i was getting. It turned out to be one of the best deals I've made. I literaly drove this car from coast to coast the summer of 2000. Despite the station wagon look, it was fast, sporty, and got great gas milage.
great car
I purchased this car with 145,000 on the clock and what a great car it is. I need to replace the 5 speed tranny sometime , as 3 and 4 syncros are toast. I must say I really love this car though. Great handling, good power, and comfy as hell. Oh, and for $1400 I stole it. If you can get a reasonable price, go for it. I'll buy another VW in a heartbeat.
Rare Find Proves to be a Great Buy
I bought the Passat almost a year and a half ago and I couldn't ask for a better car. The Passat appealed to me not only because of it's good looks, sports car handling, and awesome performance from the VR6 but because it's relatively rare and I know that I wouldn't see my car driving around EVERYWHERE. The only gripes that I have about this car are that there are no cup holders, the automatic transmission is slow to downshift going up hills and that maintenence is are costly, but it's worth every penny. Also, I need new tires soon and they are hard to come by as the stock 15" BBS rims are an unusual size (215/50HR15) and Tirerack only has three kinds, two of which are summer tires. The all season tires are $109/tire.
