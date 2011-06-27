Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews

Diesels require expensive maintaince tool cat , 10/15/2016 TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I found out after the purchase that this TDI engine requires special oil that must meet the VW spec #505.01 which is very hard to find. Also the lower engine plastic guard must be removed every time just to change the oil. The filter is easily accessible. This engine (PD/BEW) has had some trouble with the camshafts. Which is why the special oil. Also the cam belt must be changed according to the schedule or you risk the engine blowing up do to the belt braking. Most other vehicle now use a cam chain instead of the toothed belt. It has plenty of power with the turbo kicking in. Mileage has been 40 - 43.5 mpg Report Abuse

A Responsible Mode of Transport W Benson , 08/22/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is a "poor man's Porsche." It is really fun to drive. It accelerates uphill like a scared rabbit (pardon the unintended reference to another VW model). Plus it is VERY economical on fuel. Report Abuse

The True Herbie MJ North Carolina , 06/24/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is the car I have been waiting for. It gets great gas mileage, a big car ride, and is so much fun to drive. I can go anywhere, do anything, and do it in style and luxury. I think the Japanese could learn a thing or two from the engineers at Wolfsburg in design and functionality. Report Abuse

My Beetle Spongebob , 01/10/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is the third Beetle I have owned since 1998. The improvements are obvious from the styling to the dropped outside mirrors for better visibility. This car isn't for everyone. It's for fun loving people who like a car that looks like no other, handles great, and performs flawlessly. it fits me to a T and I wouldn't even consider another car on the road today. It is unique. Report Abuse