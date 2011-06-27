  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 New Beetle
5(87%)4(0%)3(6%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.7
15 reviews
Write a review
See all New Beetles for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,618 - $3,060
Used New Beetle for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Diesels require expensive maintaince

tool cat, 10/15/2016
TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

I found out after the purchase that this TDI engine requires special oil that must meet the VW spec #505.01 which is very hard to find. Also the lower engine plastic guard must be removed every time just to change the oil. The filter is easily accessible. This engine (PD/BEW) has had some trouble with the camshafts. Which is why the special oil. Also the cam belt must be changed according to the schedule or you risk the engine blowing up do to the belt braking. Most other vehicle now use a cam chain instead of the toothed belt. It has plenty of power with the turbo kicking in. Mileage has been 40 - 43.5 mpg

Report Abuse

A Responsible Mode of Transport

W Benson, 08/22/2006
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

This is a "poor man's Porsche." It is really fun to drive. It accelerates uphill like a scared rabbit (pardon the unintended reference to another VW model). Plus it is VERY economical on fuel.

Report Abuse

The True Herbie

MJ North Carolina, 06/24/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is the car I have been waiting for. It gets great gas mileage, a big car ride, and is so much fun to drive. I can go anywhere, do anything, and do it in style and luxury. I think the Japanese could learn a thing or two from the engineers at Wolfsburg in design and functionality.

Report Abuse

My Beetle

Spongebob, 01/10/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is the third Beetle I have owned since 1998. The improvements are obvious from the styling to the dropped outside mirrors for better visibility. This car isn't for everyone. It's for fun loving people who like a car that looks like no other, handles great, and performs flawlessly. it fits me to a T and I wouldn't even consider another car on the road today. It is unique.

Report Abuse

Ugly is only skin deep

Sue, 06/25/2006
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

This is our fourth VW and third diesel VW. We wanted a new Golf TDI but couldn't find one with the feathures we needed. The Jetta was bigger than we needed and we weren't attracted to the New Beetle. On a whim we test drove the Beetle and we were hooked. It handles very well, is comfortable for the driver and passenger (we rarely have more than two of us), and started off getting 43 mpg. Although we bought this to commute the 1 1/2 hours to work, we find ourselves using this car for trips and general driving around. We love it.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all New Beetles for sale

Related Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles