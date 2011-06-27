Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews
Diesels require expensive maintaince
I found out after the purchase that this TDI engine requires special oil that must meet the VW spec #505.01 which is very hard to find. Also the lower engine plastic guard must be removed every time just to change the oil. The filter is easily accessible. This engine (PD/BEW) has had some trouble with the camshafts. Which is why the special oil. Also the cam belt must be changed according to the schedule or you risk the engine blowing up do to the belt braking. Most other vehicle now use a cam chain instead of the toothed belt. It has plenty of power with the turbo kicking in. Mileage has been 40 - 43.5 mpg
A Responsible Mode of Transport
This is a "poor man's Porsche." It is really fun to drive. It accelerates uphill like a scared rabbit (pardon the unintended reference to another VW model). Plus it is VERY economical on fuel.
The True Herbie
This is the car I have been waiting for. It gets great gas mileage, a big car ride, and is so much fun to drive. I can go anywhere, do anything, and do it in style and luxury. I think the Japanese could learn a thing or two from the engineers at Wolfsburg in design and functionality.
My Beetle
This is the third Beetle I have owned since 1998. The improvements are obvious from the styling to the dropped outside mirrors for better visibility. This car isn't for everyone. It's for fun loving people who like a car that looks like no other, handles great, and performs flawlessly. it fits me to a T and I wouldn't even consider another car on the road today. It is unique.
Ugly is only skin deep
This is our fourth VW and third diesel VW. We wanted a new Golf TDI but couldn't find one with the feathures we needed. The Jetta was bigger than we needed and we weren't attracted to the New Beetle. On a whim we test drove the Beetle and we were hooked. It handles very well, is comfortable for the driver and passenger (we rarely have more than two of us), and started off getting 43 mpg. Although we bought this to commute the 1 1/2 hours to work, we find ourselves using this car for trips and general driving around. We love it.
Sponsored cars related to the New Beetle
Related Used 2006 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner