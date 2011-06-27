Used 2004 Volkswagen New Beetle Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Worst purchase of my entire life
I bought the car because it was cute, got good gas mileage, and I had always wanted one. Well, 3 years later and i've put around $22,000 into the car. First I started replacing minor things like the timing belt and the water pump, then the alternator, then the radiator, then the computer, then the air conditioning, but then i ended up replacing the engine, then the turbo, then the door, then the head gasket, then the transmission(as well as many many other things). This car has left me stranded on SO many occasions. I'm fearful to even drive this death trap. Please save yourself the heart ache, do NOT buy an older model beetle. The only reason I have held on so long is because my grandfather keeps paying to get it fixed, but this is not an inexpensive quick fix car. It will NEVER end.
Stay Away!!
WORST car to own! I have had it for 3 months and it has given me more problems than any other car i have ever owned! It is not worth your time and MONEY! omg. So many electrical problems and the inside is just falling apart! Don't let the cuteness fool you! Lesson learned here!!!!
Mixed Bag
This car is used for work purposes, and is covered in advertising. While I was nervous to purchase based on review it has turned out to be an okay car. I've had issues with airbag and check engine lights but there is a ton of information on the internet to help out with those issues. The car is fast and fun to drive, and has a lot of nice features for the cost. Luckily, knock on wood, my issues have been small and hoping for a few more years of reliability.
A fun little car!
I LOVE my bug!!! I have flowers decked out all over it and it really turns heads! It is zippy and fun and the convertible top is great for Florida. I have had it in the shop for multiple repairs, but they've all been covered under warranty. The tires get bald quick, and the battery only lasted a year, though. Warranty covered a complete re-do of the electrical system, and a new top as the back window was falling out. The interior paint is so fun, but it does chip and that looks tacky. But I do looooove my car!! Also, with the Turbo engine, the mileage kind of stinks, and it requires premium fuel...
2004 VW Beetle GL Coupe
This is a great car for the small unique design. It is fun to drive and has great stability. It is very reliable. The only con is a minor electrical fault in the airbag system. The system frequently gave a false alert of having problems, without there actually being a problem.
