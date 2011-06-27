Used 2002 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews
Old Faithful
At 243K, still going strong. Needed new transmission at 230K but likely because I overuse the 5th gear at low speed to improve mileage and wore it out. My only complaint is the interior parts. Rear seat fell apart in the first week. Center console fell apart shortly after. Surprisingly rotten and cheap parts on such a worthy vehicle. Diesel needs to be treated with anti-gel for 3 months of Northeast winter and I had a pre-heater installed after the glow-plugs cooked and were too rusted in to replace. This diesel car had real trouble starting below -10F with glow plugs working and below 20F after they died so a heater really protects battery, starter and engine. Check engine light has been on for last 100k miles but that’s just something you deal with in the age of science and technology. That crap never functions right for 1/2 the life of a vehicle. Still my primary commuter as it gets 45 mpg.
Up In Flames!
Bought our 2002 TDI in December for our daughter. Two weeks later we discovered it had a messed up transmission. Counting on fuel savings over the next 5 years, we spent $3500 to have the transmission rebuilt. There were alot of rattles in the interior but we planned to address those after recovering from the trani. expense. Last weekend the brakes failed while parking, proceeded to smoke from the rear then caught on fire! A total loss for us however the salvage yard is scoring a good engine. Apparently firewalls work from both directions. I would not recommend this car!!
Lots of Little Problems
Driving the car is fun, but the electrical components are lousy. My local service department is not very good and is very costly. We have had a lot of trouble with it, nothing with the drivetrain, but lots of little electrical problems.
Design flaw & auto trans went out at 50K
The major design flaw in this car is that your hood will get chipped from flying rocks from normal traffic. Buy a bra on day 1 if you buy this car to avoid the body shop. Also the space for your gas pedal foot is too small for an male adult sized winter boot. Also if you have sun coming from the driver side, the visor is too small to block the light. My automatic tranny went out while under warranty (less than 50K) and would have cost more than twice what my 91 Dodge Dynasty automatic tranny that went out on the car before this one.
extreamly pleased
This vehicle is addictive if one enjoys driving. Ouite and clean running with more room than you might expect. Excellent for the long runner and snappy for the sprinter.
