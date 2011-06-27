Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Just an okay car.
Carlo, 03/12/2019
Hybrid SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
Car seems to run fine. I've had it for three years. I didn't realize my front driver side heated seat was broken since purchase until I was randomly a passenger in my own car. (I would turn it on thinking it was doing something when it wasn't). I asked Volkswagen to fix it, and they declined, saying my warranty was expired by 5,000 miles. Seeing as their price to fix it was over 600 dollars, I guess I'm going to live with a broken heated seat. Even though the car itself is acceptable, the company's lack of concern for my issue left me sour and I won't be returning to Volkswagen for future purchases or vehicle service.
