Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI SEL Consumer Reviews

Update to earlier review..... Adam , 12/10/2015 2.0T GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Since writing the initial review below, some things have changed. On 3 separate occasions, I have had the EPC light come on, and the engine loses power. This is particularly concerning when you're traveling at 70mph, go to pass someone, and the RPM's drop and you have to hope no one is on your rear end. I've had it towed back into the dealer once for this. The other 2 times (today being #3), I drove it back there. The previous 2 visits yielded the "Cannot duplicate problem at dealership" comment. And once it was blamed on a theory maybe it was bad gas or the fuel level was too low, and the car went into "safe" mode....whatever that means. Today, it had 80 miles to empty on it when it happened. VW Customer Care has been ZERO help, since the dealer cannot duplicate the issue. Which basically means, they hook up their computer, it throws no codes, they drive it down the street and back, and say they can't find anything. It's extremely unsettling when it happens, and I'm losing more and more confidence in the car and its reliability. I had 3 VW's in the early/mid 2000's, and had zero issues. Since returning to them, the 2014 GTI I had was a disaster, and now the 2016 GLI looks like it's following in its footsteps. Once I'm out of this lease, I'm done with them. Original review........ I came out of a 2014 GTI and into a 2016 GLI, so it's hard not to compare the two. For those who think the GLI is a GTI sedan.....it's not. The current GLI and GTI may have the same HP (210), but the GTI is has 258lbft of torque, where as the GLI still has 207lbft. Overall, it's a pretty decent ride, given it's older platform. They've done a good job making upgrades to the interior since this generation was introduced. There are still a few things that remain, like the hard plastic door panels, that remind you it's still a Jetta. The upgraded electronics work quite well, despite the USB being in a tight spot (under the HVAC, in front of the shifter). The Fender audio sounds great, but get too carried away with the bass, and again you're reminded this is still the old Jetta (rattles). The seats are comfortable, but if you're used to GTI seats, they don't hug you as much. And it has V-Tex, instead of leather, but I don't have a problem with that. The 2.0t is plenty peppy for my long commute to work. The GTI was more zippy, but the Jetta will get out of it's own way with no problem. I do notice more of a DSG lag in this car, than I did in the GTI, especially from a stop. It definitely rides better and is more quiet than the GTI, and so far the MPG is much better (and it uses regular unleaded now). The option content on this car is fantastic. Has all the bells and whistles. It would be nice to have dual power seats and power lumbar, however. To get this similar content in the GTI, you'd spend $6-$7k more, and with the way GTI's lease now ($500+ a month), that's a hard sell. My 2014 GTI was in the shop multiple times in the past year.....for big items.....water pump, A/C system replaced, sunroof system replaced, and a new intake manifold. That made a new one an even harder sell for me. The dealer got me out of my lease halfway through it, and into this car for the same payment, so I am happy with that decision. The new MQB platform should be coming on the Jetta within the next year or so, so you may want to wait for that. Some think the current Jetta is bland and boring, but I've always been a fan of VW's understated styling. They will look good for years, compared to some radically designed car, IMO. I still think it's worth a test drive. Just be sure to have your dealer confirm it IS NOT one of the GLI's that is on stop sale for bad cam shafts. They should be able to check that, by the VIN.

Comfort zone Terri A. , 09/12/2018 2.0T GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car rides like a much bigger car. I have had numerous vehicles and this one steers, etc great! Ease in and out of traffic is awesome. Passenger side seating is nice, plenty of room. Other than rotating tires and oil changes this car has been extremely reliable!

New VW has a 3 hour lifespan KK , 07/24/2016 2.0T GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 20 people found this review helpful I leased a new VW Jetta at the Santan VW in Phoenix AZ, in April this year. It was a brand new 2.0T SEL and I was very excited for my first ever new car that my parents had got for me as I graduated high school. The nightmares were just an hour away. As we drove back to Tucson, first the engine light went on about 70 miles into our return. It was about 9 pm but the dealership sales person who had sold me the car answered right away and told me that perhaps there was nothing wrong and I should not worry about it. Then the electronic malfunction light went on and about 2 miles from home the car started to shake and shudder like one of the cylinders was missing or misfiring. By this time it was 10pm and no one to turn to for what to do. After a sleepless night, I was able to speak with the dealership in Phoenix the next day and they told me to have the care transported to the nearest dealer in Tucson. Imagine the sight of my first brand new car being lifted on to a flat bed to be taken to the dealership 16 hours after I had gotten it. After a few hours of baited breath I was told that the fuel injectors in two cylinders were blocked and would have to be replaced. I was quite upset to hear this and after multiple back and forth phone calls with the dealer who would not initially believe this, my father was able to speak with someone senior at the dealership. They kept saying that the problem was easy to fix and it was only a minor issue but eventually gave in and said they would exchange the car for a new one. I had to accept whatever they had available in the same trim and I did. Every time I get into this car, I wonder what is going to go wrong next. You all can take away whatever you think from this experience, but certainly not what one would expect from a brand new car, no matter what make or model!

Great to lease, would not buy Craig , 01/23/2019 2.0T GLI SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My wife and I leased two Volkswagens around the same time in late 2016. I got the GLI SEL and she got the Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition. Both have 30k miles and both have been reliable, but the GLI is not aging as well as the Tiguan. The steering wheel looks very worn and almost sun damaged, despite being garage kept and using a sun shade when not in the garage. There are rattles coming from behind the instrument cluster as well as from the glove box lid. The stock tires started making a TON of noise at 20k miles but do have plenty of tread left. Besides that the car has been fine and I feel that the deal i got on the lease (3 years, 15k miles a year, $209 a month) was worth what I got in return. I do not plan to buy the car out at the end of the lease. Pros: The DSG transmission is a ton of fun compared to a normal automatic. The headlights on the SEL model are great. Fender stereo system sounds awesome. Gas mileage is respectable. No un-expected repairs so far. Warranty is awesome - 6 years/100,000 miles. Styling is more timeless than some competitors (civic si for example). If you're into it, the Volkswagen community is awesome. Tons of car shows and meets focused on VW. Cons: DSG transmission requires a service every 40k miles which the dealership quoted me $650-$700 to complete. Engine could easily be a lot more powerful. 2.0T with 210 hp and 207 lb.-ft. torque is hardly pushing the limits of what is possible. Easily tune-able but run risk of voiding the warranty. Interior showed signs of aging a lot quicker than our other Volkswagen which has the same mileage and subject to the exact same conditions.