Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews

Manual Transmission Broken at 64K miles Disappointed , 03/07/2018 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful VW quality is gone. Very cheaply made. Had software update and mileage has gone down. Windows will stop working because of a cheap plastic pin and cost $380 to fix. Had to replace radio under 30K miles - lots of dots on the screen. Had to replace windshield wiper motor at 34K miles (out of warranty) VW split cost to fix. Cup holder will fall through as tabs are too short to hold holder in place. Now at 64K miles heard clanking while driving and am told I need a new transmission at 64K miles! Waiting to hear if VW will extend warranty to fix. Very disappointed in this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Gets the job done Naderhood , 07/27/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car brand new due to the year end sales and 0% financing. I wanted a smaller sedan that would get great fuel economy and do its job. This car accomplishes all that and then some. This car went for 700+ miles on a tank of diesel. Currently averages around 550 per tank and costs just under $40 to fill up. Its a great little commuter car. On the down side, the diesel lag is very very obvious in this car. Anyone who says otherwise is still in the honeymoon phase. Accelerating from a stop is very annoying. Either you get the obvious lag or you burn out your tires every-single-time. However, I'm not a speed racer so I can deal with that, but just know to expect it despite what a few are saying here to the contrary. Also, for a 2014, I feel VW should be embarrassed that this car doesnt come with a standard USB plug. Rather, it comes with an ungodly VW specific plug that only uses VW cables that you can only get from VW stores and they are RIDICULOUSLY overpriced. The car charger cables that the car comes with are a laughable 6" in length, which leaves your phone dangling from arm rest as they're too short for your phone to rest on anything. It is such a massive fail on VW's part. I'll keep the car because it does its job, but hopefully VW gets its act together on the new models. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 Jetta SE 1.8 reminder , 12/30/2013 25 of 30 people found this review helpful Picked up the car just before Thanksgiving. Covered 800 miles thus far. Handles well, but not a sports car. Has that 'tight' feeling of quality that German cars are often described as having. New turbo motor & the return of the independent rear suspension is the main reason I selected the Jetta over a '14 Mazda 6. The power of the new motor works well being mated to the auto trans. Engine is extremely smooth and revs freely. Transmission is quick to up-shift in pursuit of MPG's, but also downshifts quickly if you need to pick up the pace. Interior is clean with simple controls. Heated seats have been handy with the vinyl seats and the cold temps in my neck of the woods. Report Abuse

The best car I ever drove as a commuter dasautoistgut , 03/22/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful It's the 2014 S model, 5 speed manual 2.0 L no thrills version of this vehicle. Paid $18,600 new. Because it's a manual, it actually is quite spirited even though it only has 115 horse power and not sure about torque, but it's a little rocket considering. It has now 70,000 miles on it and I do my own maintenance. Car has had no issues. It's assembled in Mexico, so quality of build will be different from anything coming from Wolfsburg, Germany, but it's working great and overall good. I am sure I have the cheapest interior, but it's holding up. I am not an oversized XXXXL individual either, so I can't wear out the springs haha. So if you are a normal build person, the car holds up. My mileage is probably around the mid 30's, not bad. Wasn't worth for me to get the TDI, which I owned before this one. Couldn't justify the more cost of a Diesel at the time of purchase in Oct 2013. It looks sharp for what it is and the trunk space is amazingly roomy. 09-22-18 update: 154,000 miles and going strong. changed sparkplugs and cables @140,000 miles myself because i forgot at 100,000 miles. never had a problem with this car, never got stuck, no mechanical or electric issues. only driving headlight lamps (low beam) need replacement often in hot Texas. I pop the hood after coming home to let hot air escape engine compartment. nothing special. keep fluids in order, dont overfill. car is reliable and robust. This may be by far the most troublefree vehicle I ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse