Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

Awesome Buy jcmoore5 , 06/19/2012 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Best Bang for your buck! I don't know why reviewers slam the VW Jetta TDI so bad. I have driven all the others that this site has ranked with it. I recomend driving them all for your self. Find what car fits you. Do the math for your self. I think that you would be surprised.

An excellent car, but do your homework calex905 , 06/05/2012 24 of 26 people found this review helpful This was the most reasonably priced car in this kind of fuel mileage range that did not feel like a toy. True the interior is not flashy, and I am a bit heavy for the standard seat bolsters, and it is not an independent rear suspension, but this little car is a kick to drive. I have 12,000 miles on and I have no complaints. I just got my first 50MPG trip this last weekend. In mixed driving I get 38 on the low side and can always depend on 44 to 45 MPG highway driving with cruise control on 65 or 70 from Fresno to Los Angeles and back. The DSG transmission does take a while to get used to but its a great car. Lots of torque and a huge backseat.

Lemon Car g_simpson , 08/03/2014 TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful At 12,000 miles, the high pressure fuel pump blew up, destroying the whole fuel system. ($7500) That was bad enough for a one year old car, but then it did it again at 23,000 miles. Search the internet for articles about this problem, but VW has covered it up well. The dealer said they fix about 2 per week. The car suddenly lost power going 70 mph on I-5, then died. Just barely made it to the shoulder. Very scary. I hoped the new fuel pump they installed would be a better design, but obviously it was not, since the car blew up again 6 months later- same thing- high pressure fuel pump. We sold the car, and lost $10K. My friends Jetta did the same thing. Big rip off by VW. Smartest thing we ever did was sell it. Glad we sold before the big emissions scandal. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun and Fuel Efficient tdilover3 , 05/27/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have 13,000 miles on my 2012 Jetta. This is my third Jetta and my second TDI. I love this car. It is amazing for the money. I drive 55 miles everyday in mixed driving in this car, and I have fun the entire time. It only costs me $90 a month in fuel to drive this amazing car. It has power for days, the torque is amazing. It handles great and has plenty of space. I have two kids in car seats, no space issues. I love this car and I plan to keep it forever.