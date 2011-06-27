Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon Consumer Reviews
2002 Wagon rocks!
Bought a 2002 Jetta wagon in Oct 2001 and I love the car. I got the 2.0 liter 5-speed manual transmission and this car has no problems accelerating with one person. The cornering is excellent and the ride feels like a sports car. The interior looks and feels great (esp. at night). Small size makes parking easy. The wagon gives you almost as much cargo space as a small SUV with much better gas mileage.
Still like to drive it after 11 years
Bought new in 2001, now @ 160k mi. Averaging 31 mpg. Love the versatility of the wagon and the roof rack. Engine is anemic, despite very short final drive ratio of transmission, but car cruises comfortably at 80 mph. Engine has always used 1 qt of oil per 1500 mi, more in commuting, less with long distance travel. Everything is original except most sensors, timing belt, water pump, coil pack, plug wires (2x), horns, consumables like lamps, plugs, filters, brake pads (rear only). Had a few recalls, water intrusion into interior, the lower engine cover has taken many beatings from scraping on curbs, and that's about it. Enjoying a reliable car with no further depreciation.
My experience
I have 87,000 miles on my 2001 Jetta VR6 wagon. So far I have had the mass air flow sensor replaced, which VW refunded part of the money. And the coil also was replaced, but what really flip me out was that the rear brakes had to be completely replaced at 25,000 miles that cost $1000. I love the way the car performs, but not so crazy with the fuel economy; highway 22 to 25 mpg city 15 to 18. What I don't see other owners talk about is the stereo, I think it is the best car stereo a car manufacturer has installed in a car in its class. I also notice that with this five year old car that the imitation wood trim is cracking and it will need to be replaced
20001 Jetta Wagon
I am very pleased with to car overall. The car has a smooth comfortable ride and is very dependable. The only thing I don,t like about the car is the fact that when we put our baby's car seat in the back, you have to put the front seat up close to the steering wheel to fit it in.
Really enjoyed this car
I owned my 01 Jetta Wagon for years and really enjoyed it. It was pretty trouble free but there was some maintenance that had to be done to keep it that way. The gas milage was great and it was fun to drive. Lots of room in the back of the car and that was great since I have a very large dog. I thought that the rear seat was fine for kids but tall adults would have a tight fit. Some of the coating on the interior parts was weird. It was rubbery and would scratch off. I also found that the sunroof drains are a constant trouble. They aren't hard to fix in the front but the rear are a pain. If you buy one of these cars know when the timing belt was done. Very important. I sold this car recently as I bought a Vanagon and didn't need two cars.
