Used 2000 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Consumer Reviews
LOVE IT OR HATED
I HAVE JETTA GL 2.0 IT HAS 221000 MILES ON IT. ITS A GOOD CAR BUT VERY DELICATE CAR. IT HAS TO HAVE PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE ON IT ON A REGULAR BASES, AND BE ON THE TOP OF CAR SERVICE ALL THE TIME. IF YOU LIKE TO FLIRT AROUND WITH A CAR THAN IS GOOD BUT IF YOU ARE ONE OF THOSE JUST PUTS IN GAS AND CAHNGE THE OIL ONCE A WHILE THAN THIS IS NOT YOUR CAR and stick with Japanes cars. changed the timing belts, cranck sensor, changed lot of plastic connections in the engines. radiator replaced and the AC changed compressor changed with a new BEHR unit. used Mobil 1 oil. changed the transmission fluid every other year. German cars have to have preventive service done on them.
Really great car!!
I bought my 2000 Jetta GLS 5 speed manual brand new. It now has 210,000 miles on it and runs the same as it did in 2000. Never left me stranded or broke down. Only major items replaced is the timing chain, water pump and battery which is common in any other car. As long as you change your oil every 3 months and flush the fluids regularly it should last a long time. The only problems I've had with the car is the glove box hinge broke and the CD player works half the time. The car is not the fastest car but it takes off pretty quick and zooms around corners with no problem. Other than that I would recommend this car and would buy another. I'll let you guys know when it hits 300,000 miles!
Fly Jetta
I have a 2000 VW Jetta and the performce is good, but the motor can put out so much more power. How do i know? I have a stg-3 turbo kit in mine, and I'm puting down about 260 hp the ground with the factory engine.
Well done my good and faithful servant...well done
This car was a real champ. I bought my silver Jetta back when I was a teenager (I'm in my 20s now). Mine had the little 2.0 4-cylinder engine with the 5-speed stick. The engine only made a 115 hp but its favorite speed on the highway was 80 mph...it cruised there quietly and effortlessly. The reliability was nothing short of wonderful. I felt like I could utterly thrash the engine and it would (and was) just fine with that. The doors shut with a nice muted "thunk" and the whole car felt like it was as tough as a mini panzer. I sold it with over 120,000 miles on it. I now drive a 2002 Passat (also a great choice).
it's a soild 8
Probably the best car I've ever owned. Sites like this mostly attract negative reviews from upset consumers who don't understand how to maintain a vehicle. The Jetta has a reliable VR6 motor that is both strong and economical and came with a lot of perks for a 2000 car: CD changer, moon roof, "front trac" stability control, heated seats, Monsoon 8-speaker stero, and heated leather seats to name a few. My only complaint, as with most owners, is that this car chews up water pumps - and it has two of them (an electrical and mechanical) and yes they are expensive to repair. Also VW needs to make it easier to change the headlamps. Basic maintenance should be easier.
