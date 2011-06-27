  1. Home
Used 2000 Volkswagen Jetta Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242438
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg21/28 mpg35/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.304.5/406.0 mi.507.5/638.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG242438
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm155 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l1.9 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm115 hp @ 5200 rpm90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasDiesel
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.3 in.172.3 in.172.3 in.
Curb weight2884 lbs.2934 lbs.3036 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.4.1 in.4.1 in.
Height56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.98.9 in.98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Arrow
  • Cool White
  • Tornado Red
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Canyon Red
  • Bright Green Pearl
  • Black
  • Cool White
  • Tornado Red
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Bright Green Pearl
  • Canyon Red
  • Silver Arrow
  • Black
  • Cool White
  • Bright Green Pearl
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Silver Arrow
  • Tornado Red
  • Black
  • Canyon Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Black
