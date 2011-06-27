  1. Home
Used 1998 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews

104 reviews
98 VW TDI

punta, 01/03/2013
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

240,000 miles of saving me fuel,,,bought new for 13,9999 saved more of the purchase price in fuel saving over the past 14 years...This vech. has been great,,average.. mpg 47...orig, fuel filter,,clutch...only replaced timing belt 3,,times changed the oil every 7500 miles,,...and tires....that is it...Liability insurance and just drive it...Why over do the maintance....Don't let the dealerships take your hard earn money....Good diesel fuel goes a long ways in these motors....No interior parts have broke yet...Note this car has never been garaged... Basic Jetta tdi,,roll up windows,,5 speed,,cruise,No AC,,I live in the Northwest...Get real,,this is all anyone needs...

Great all around vehicle

Dan G, 01/30/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive, reliable and gets 40 mpg city driving, 50+ highway. Trim is poor, out and in. Door, manual door locks, molding, glove box, nobs, all have been broke. Living in Denver, CO, it starts in cold and takes a few miles to warm up - that is diesel, no problem. Runs up to the mountains at speed. With 200K, finally replaced clutch. Lots of cooling hoses which are not easy to replace. German engineering: what are thinking? Frustrating to work on, fortunately, that does not occur very often. ANY work by an independent, German mech costs $$$, parts are outrageously $$$, I know my junk yard guy. NO trouble with engine,fuel, cooling, heating, electric systems (manual windows).

best car i've ever had

char, 09/19/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

bought it brand new, now approaching 240k miles. i really had nothing break, just things that wear out. a couple of years ago i got new shocks so it drives like it's brand new. still on original clutch and rear brakes. actuallly the air conditioner went out this summer. i don't know what went wrong with it. this car exceeded my most optimistic hopes - i couldn't be happier. my last tank i got 48 mpg and i never have to add oil.

Mk3 jetta / alot Of miles Per gallón

John Gianni, 10/12/2015
GL 4dr Sedan
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I got this Car for 800$ and put On it Around 2300$ But is a great invesment. Paint , socks,breaks, radiator,hoses ,housing hose, Water pump,timing belt,custom rims & tires michelline/ rims and tires same size like original recomend , front windshield,interior small parts , and clips, Many i got On eBay , junk yards ,México, vw parts - this Car is very economical To use San Diego To los Ángeles Around Trip 25$ On gas I fix it With my friends Looks Good - restored was The best desicion 1998 jetta manual Gl No words To describe is a old car But give me All i Need We have 5 cars and VW jetta MK3 family We love it !!

I love my Jetta!

amnotafish, 03/09/2002
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

After two years in this car I'm still in love with it. I drive this car hard and fast and it keeps up with everyone. It hugs the road and feels much safer than other cars I've driven. I get a lot of complments as well- especially from Jetta owners '99-'02. If something (god forbid) were to happen to this car I would have to find another. The '98's are far superior to the newer VW models and kicks my friend's Civic to the curb!

Research Similar Vehicles