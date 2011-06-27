Used 1997 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews

Never Buy a VW ihatevw , 12/09/2006 12 of 16 people found this review helpful I really hate this car with a passion. Literally every day something goes wrong. Yesterday my starter went. I had it replaced. Today the idle is going crazy and its smelling like gas really bad. The coolant system is terrible. Pretty much everything on this car is designed poorly and made of plastic. The exhaust rattles of the underside of the car. The electrical system is total junk. I have had problems with this car since day one. If you are reading this and are considering getting a VW, please go buy a Honda, seriously. Report Abuse

1997 VW Jetta GL KMP , 03/31/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We currently have 180K miles and no major problems other than the necessary and routine maintenance plus its FUN to drive! I understand some of the cars were put together in Mexico and others in Canada; ours was from Canada. We would definitely consider purchasing another VW when the time comes to replace this one (which won't be too long from now). Report Abuse

My First Car Ashh , 09/24/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got this as my first car in 2007. It was a 5 speed stick shift with about 185,000 miles on it. I loved it from the start. Radio sounded awesome, seats were comfortable, plus it was super fun to zip around in. Almost 35 miles to the gallon. Almost 4 years later and less than 800 dollars into it, it had 216,000 miles on it and still kicking! Slight exhaust leak, and new struts needed, but only major problem was a leak in the radiator. The only reason I gave it up was to trade in for an SUV for the twins coming soon. Overall, absolutely loved this car! Report Abuse

Great overall car, maintenance is key to go 200k+ miles vwguy84 , 05/06/2014 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I owned 2 VWs on the past, a 02 Jetta Wolfsburg, and 03 Gti , both 1.8t 5spds. I recently got rid of my newer truck to go back to No payments, and found a 1997 Jetta Gt black with black leather w/140k miles this past January. This car has been awesome, ive taken great care of her, since it was a 1 owner and interior is immaculate with no rips and paint looks new. mechanically car seems very sound, especially on the freeway, its very smooth. Ive had a few hiccups with car, such as gas gauge not always working or power door locks not working on driver side, but its expected with a older car. I plan to do a full overhaul and tune up to car in next 6 months, glad i finally own MK3 JETTA. Report Abuse